How to watch Ohio State vs No. 24 Wisconsin Men’s College Basketball: Time, streaming info for tonight’s game

A full night of men’s college basketball on Peacock wraps up with the Ohio State Buckeyes visiting the No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers in Madison tonight at 9pm ET. The Badgers have won four of their last five meetings with the Buckeyes, with Ohio State’s only win in that span coming in the first round of the 2023 Big Ten Tournament. The night’s hoops action kicks off with Illinois taking on Indiana, continues with Georgetown against St. John’s, and wraps up with the Buckeyes-Badgers Big Ten showdown.

The 10-6 Buckeyes are coming off a narrow and frustrating 73-71 loss to No. 15 Oregon on Thursday, their last time out. The game had a shot to be Ohio State’s third win against an AP Top-25 team, but after leading for much of the game, they were outscored 11-6 in the final three minutes, and G Bruce Thornton missed a game-winning three-pointer in the waning seconds of the game.

“At the end of the game, it wasn’t just their size, it was the ball screen coverage,” head coach Jake Diebler said postgame. “We didn’t do a good enough job, both with the guards and bigs. We didn’t make them earn those baskets. That’s what’s disappointing because we’ve worked on those adjustments, and we didn’t execute them.”

After a three-game losing streak in mid-December, Wisconsin has won five straight games, and tonight could be the 200th career win for head coach Greg Gard. The Badgers are 13-3 (3-2 Big Ten) and No. 24 in the latest AP poll. They’ve continued their winning ways even after losing fifth-year guard Max Klesmit to an ankle injury in their win over Rutgers on January 6th (Klesmit’s status for tonight’s content remains TBD, although Gard did say he was feeling “better and better every day” after Monday’s practice).

A differentiating factor for Wisconsin has been their success at the free throw line — they’re the best D-I free throw shooting team in the country, shooting 85.1% from the line. They’ve also been dominating the boards during this five-game winning streak, outrebounding their opponent in each game.

For all information on how to watch tonight’s game, as well as tonight’s full schedule of college basketball on Peacock, see below.

READ MORE: Auburn rises to No. 1 in AP Top 25 after Tennessee loses; Georgia is ranked for 1st time since 2011

How to Watch Ohio State vs Wisconsin Men’s College Basketball

Date: Tonight, Tuesday January 14th

Time: 9:00pm ET

Location: Kohl Center (Madison, Wisconsin)

Streaming: Peacock

Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock Tonight

Pregame coverage begins at 6:30pm ET.



7:00pm ET — Illinois vs Indiana

7:30pm ET — Georgetown vs St. John’s

9:00pm ET — Ohio State vs Wisconsin

How to Watch College Basketball on Peacock

You can watch college basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.