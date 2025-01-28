How to watch Providence Friars vs. Seton Hall Pirates: Live stream info, preview for Tuesday’s Big East game

Don’t miss Tuesday’s men’s college basketball double-header on Peacock. Providence faces Seton Hall at 7 PM; then, at 8:00 PM it’s Minnesota vs. Michigan State. See below to find out how to live stream each game, as well as additional information on how to follow the men’s college basketball action all season long on Peacock.

Providence:

The Friars have already dealt Seton Hall a loss this season, having secured a 91-85 win at home on Jan. 11. Homecourt advantage has been a necessity for Providence so far this season, as it is 9-2 at Amica Mutual Pavilion and 1-8 elsewhere. This will be a crucial game for the team to try and pad its road and overall record. At 10-10 currently, the Friars are at risk of suffering their first losing season since 2012.

Seton Hall:

The Pirates have toiled through an ugly season that currently sees them at 1-8 in the conference and 6-14 overall. A loss to Creighton Saturday made five straight defeats and 10 of their last 11. The health of sophomore Isaiah Coleman is a big storyline to watch; Coleman is one of two Big East players averaging more than 20 points per game in conference play, an offensive punch sorely needed for a team that averages the eighth-fewest points per game in the country.

How to watch Providence vs. Seton Hall men’s basketball game:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, January 28

Tonight, Tuesday, January 28 Where: Prudential Center in South Orange, New Jersey

Prudential Center in South Orange, New Jersey Time: 7 PM ET

7 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

