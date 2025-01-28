How to watch Minnesota vs Michigan State: Live stream info, preview for Tuesday’s Big Ten matchup

It’s Minnesota vs Michigan State in a men’s Big Ten college basketball showdown tonight on Peacock. Tip off is at 8 PM ET but there’s plenty of basketball to watch before then. Don’t miss Providence vs Seton Hall at 7 PM ET. See below to find out how to live stream both games as well as additional information on how you can keep up with all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

The Spartans have won the last three matchups against the Golden Gophers, including a 90-72 victory last month in Minneapolis.

Minnesota:

Minnesota enters this match up on a three game win streak after defeating No. 15 Oregon, 77-69, on Saturday afternoon. The victory marked the Golden Gophers’ first win against a ranked opponent since the 2020-2021 season, when they defeated No. 7 Michigan. Senior forward Dawson Garcia led the team with 31 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists. The Minnesota native, who was named Big Ten Player of the Week, has scored 20 or more points in 13 games this season — the most in the Big Ten.

The Golden Gophers, who started the season 0-6 in conference play, are now 3-6 in the Big Ten and look to continue their upward trajectory.

Michigan State:

The Spartans, on a 12-game win streak (their longest since the 2018-2019 season) are the only Big Ten team that is undefeated in conference play. They are coming off an 81-74 win against Rutgers on Saturday where freshman guard Jase Richardson led the way with a career-high 20 points. The Spartans also received strong contributions from sophomore forward Coen Carr (14 points, 8 rebounds), senior guard Jaden Akins (12 points, 5 rebounds), and junior guard Tre Holloman (9 points, 6 assists).

Head coach Tom Izzo, in his 30th year at the helm, credits the team’s depth for their success this season.

“We may not be as talented with a top 3-4 guys that just overwhelm you, but it’s been a talented group of 10 guys that have come together,” said Izzo “We’ve worn some people down, and most importantly, we’ve done the things we need to do to win.”

Michigan State boasts a deep rotation with 10 players currently averaging at least 14 minutes played per game. With 39.4 points per game, the Spartans rank second in the nation in bench scoring.

How to watch Minnesota vs Michigan State:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, January 28

Tonight, Tuesday, January 28 Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI Time: 8 PM ET

8 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

