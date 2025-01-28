Minnesota vs. Michigan State Prediction: Odds, Game Details, Expert Picks, and Betting Trends for January 28

The Big Ten men’s basketball season continues tonight with the spotlight on the Golden Gophers of Minnesota (3-6, 11-9) and the 7th-ranked Michigan State Spartans (8-0, 17-2) who square off in East Lansing.

Minnesota is playing its best basketball of the season. The Golden Gophers have won three straight in the Big Ten. Two of the wins were against ranked teams: #15 Oregon and #20 Michigan. The Spartans of Michigan State sit atop the conference. They are riding a 12-game winning streak. They won at Rutgers in their most recent outing 81-74.

The Spartans’ record in their last ten games is 10-0 while the Golden Gophers’ record is 3-2 in their last 5 tilts. Minnesota is 1-3 on the road this season while Sparty is 10-0 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Michigan State Spartans

Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center City: East Lansing, MI

East Lansing, MI Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for Golden Gophers at Spartans

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM:



Odds: Golden Gophers (+675), Spartans (-1100)

Golden Gophers (+675), Spartans (-1100) Spread: Spartans -13.5

Spartans -13.5 Total: 139.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Minnesota at Michigan State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Gophers in the 1st Half: Minnesota 1H +7.5 (-120) at Michigan State

“The Gophers are on a three-game winning streak and will need another hot start when Minnesota travels to Michigan State.

The Spartans are on a 12-game winning streak and that includes an 18-point victory over the Gophers (90-72). MSU led at the half by 12 but that was the Big Ten Opener and Minnesota is playing much better. I like the Gophers early in the first half at +7.5 down to +6.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Golden Gophers vs Spartans Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Golden Gophers & Spartans game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota at +13.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota at +13. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 139.5.

Golden Gophers vs Spartans: Top betting trends and recent stats

Michigan State has won 7 of its last 8 home games against Minnesota

The UNDER is 9-5 in Minnesota’s road games and Michigan State’s home games combined this season

Minnesota has covered the spread in 4 of its last 5 games against teams with winning records

