How to watch San Jose State vs. USC: Live stream info for men’s college basketball game

This is the first time San Jose State and USC will meet since 1986. So far this season, the Spartans are 1-4 while the Trojans are 3-1.

The Spartans are coming off a 64-59 loss to UC Santa Barbara. Their one win this season came against Life Pacific, which they won 93-56 – a season high. The team is averaging 68.6 points per game. The standout for the squad is Josh Uduje, who recorded a season-high 22 points and 7 rebounds against UC Santa Barbara. The senior guard currently leads the Spartans in points (13.8) and rebounds (5.2) per game. Other names to watch for San Jose State include Sadraque NgaNga, who tallied a career-high 29 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 12/14 against Life Pacific, as well as Donavan Yap and Will McClendon.

The Trojans started the season 3-0, but that momentum took a hit after a 71-66 loss to California on Sunday. USC’s early season high came two games ago, when they put up 98 on UT Arlington to narrowly defeat the Mavericks by 3 points. The Trojans are putting up approximately 79 points per game, but they’re allowing 71.5 on average. Desmond Claude is leading his team with 15.5 points per game. Another name to watch is Saint Thomas, who leads the team in rebounds (5.5 rpg) and assists (5.3 apg). The Trojans have a more well-rounded scoring team than the Spartans, with five players putting up 10 points or more per game, including Claude, Thomas, Wesley Yates III, Josh Cohen and Terrance Williams II.

USC is heavily favored in this matchup, with the team averaging more than 10 points higher than San Jose State per game, but the Trojans’ inconsistent defense could open the door for the Spartans to contend.

