White Sox at Cubs prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 16

Friday, the Cubs (25-19) open up a weekend series at Wrigley Field against their crosstown rivals, the White Sox (14-30).

Shane Smith is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Cade Horton for Chicago.

The White Sox were stymied in their efforts to win their third in a row yesterday as they were smacked by the Reds, 7-1. The Sox managed just four hits off Nick Martinez and a couple of Reds’ relievers. Miguel Vargas had two of the four hits for Chicago.

The Cubs were off Thursday. They are 12-10 at home this season. Chicago is in first place in the NL Central but are just 4-6 in their last ten games. Nico Hoerner leads the team with a .274 batting average.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch White Sox at Cubs

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Time: 2:20PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: CHSN, MARQ, MLBN

Odds for the White Sox at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: White Sox (+186), Cubs (-225)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 12.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for White Sox at Cubs

Pitching matchup for May 16, 2025: Shane Smith vs. Cade Horton

White Sox: Shane Smith (1-2, 2.08 ERA)

Last outing: 5/10 vs. Miami - 6IP, 0ER, 4H, 0BB, 7Ks Cubs: Cade Horton (1-0, 6.75 ERA)

Last outing: 5/10 at Mets - 4IP, 3ER, 4H, 0BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of White Sox at Cubs

The Cubs have won 3 in a row at Wrigley against the Sox

The Cubs are just 10-12 on the Run Line at Wrigley this season

Game Totals in White Sox games are 8-2 to the UNDER in their last 10 games

Kyle Tucker is 11-49 (.224) in May

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s game between the White Sox and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 12.0.

