Mets at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 16

Juan Soto returns to the Bronx this weekend for the first time since signing with the Mets in the offseason as the Yankees (25-18) and the Mets (28-16) square off in a three-game series.

Tylor Megill is slated to take the mound Friday for the Mets against Carlos Rodón for the Yankees.

Although his numbers do not scream greatness, Soto’s production but also his mere presence in the Mets’ lineup has propelled them to the top of the National League East. No doubt the Yankees would welcome him back into their clubhouse with open arms, but their play has also been stellar to this point in the season as they too stand atop their division.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Yankees

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: WPIX, YES

Odds for the Mets at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Mets (+116), Yankees (-134)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Yankees

Pitching matchup for May 16, 2025: Tylor Megill vs. Carlos Rodón

Mets: Tylor Megill (3-3, 3.10 ERA)

Last outing: 5/10 vs. Chicago - 4.2IP, 4ER, 7H, 2BB, 7Ks Yankees: Carlos Rodón (4-3, 3.29 ERA)

Last outing: 5/10 at Athletics - 6IP, 4ER, 8H, 0BB, 10Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Yankees

The Yankees have won 9 of their 15 games against NL teams this season

Carlos Rodon has an ERA of 3.32 and a WHIP of 1.07 this season

has an ERA of 3.32 and a WHIP of 1.07 this season The Yankees have failed to cover the Run Line in 4 straight games against the Mets

Aaron Judge has hit in six straight games (12-25) with 3 HRs and 7 RBIs

has hit in six straight games (12-25) with 3 HRs and 7 RBIs Paul Goldschmidt is 14-44 (.318) in May

is 14-44 (.318) in May Francisco Lindor was held without a hit in his last 2 games against the Pirates after going 15-23 in the his previous 5 games

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s game between the Mets and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Mets and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Mets at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

