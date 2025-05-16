Formats for All-Star Open and All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

It seems as if the format changes each year in one way or another for the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend. Don’t worry, we’ve got it all for you here day-by-day at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Here are the details for each day’s events:

Friday, May 16

6:05 - 6:45 p.m. — Cup Open qualifying (FS1, MRN)

7 - 8 p.m. — Cup All-Star Race qualifying/Pit Crew Challenge (FS1, MRN)

New this year in qualifying for the Open is that all 18 teams will have a pit stop included in their attempt — just as the All-Star teams will do.

Kyle Larson to skip heat race at North Wilkesboro for Indy 500 qualifying Justin Allgaier will practice and qualify Kyle Larson’s car ahead of Larson driving it in Sunday’s All-Star Race.

All-Star Open and All-Star Race qualifying format (3 laps)

— Competitors will take the green flag and run one lap at speed.

— On the second lap, the driver must come to pit road. Drivers must maintain pit road speed.

— Once in a designated pit stall, teams will change four tires. No fuel will be added (empty fuel cans will be used)

— Drivers will exit their stall, maintain pit road speed and return to the track to complete the last of three laps.

— Total elapsed time from green flag to checkered flag will be used as each team’s qualifying time. Quickest time wins the pole for the All-Star Open.

— The quickest qualifying time among the cars in the All-Star Race earns that team the No. 1 starting spot for Heat 1 and also the pole for Sunday night’s All-Star Race.

— The pit crew with the fastest stop (no penalties) during the qualifying attempt is the winner of the Pit Crew Challenge. The winning team receives $100,000 and a trophy.

— Pit Crew Challenge results determine the order teams will pick their pit stalls.

Saturday, May 17

5:10 p.m. — All-Star Race Heat 1 (75 laps, 46.875 miles, FS2, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:15 p.m. — All-Star Race Heat 2 (75 laps, 46.875 miles, FS2, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

There will be two All-Star heat races to set the field for Sunday night’s All-Star Race.

— Each heat race is 75 laps.

— There will be a caution around Lap 30.

— All laps count.

— There is only one overtime attempt permitted.

— Results of Heat 1 sets the inside starting rows for the All-Star Race.

— Results of Heat 2 sets the outside starting rows for the All-Star Race.

Sunday, May 18

5:38 p.m. — All-Star Open (100 laps, 62.5 miles, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR)

8:14 p.m. — All-Star Race (250 laps, 156.25 miles, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR)

Three cars from the All-Star Open will advance to the All-Star Race to set the 23-car field for the non-points event. This is the third year the event has been held at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Kyle Larson won the race in 2023. Joey Logano won it last year.

All-Star Open

— 100 laps

— All laps count.

— There will be a caution around Lap 50.

— Only one overtime attempt will be permitted.

— The race winner and runner-up advance to the All-Star Race.

— The final spot in the All-Star Race goes to the fan vote winner.

All-Star Race

— 250 laps

— All laps count.

— Caution around Lap 100.

— An optional promoters caution must occur before Lap 220 but it expires if a natural caution occurs after Lap 200.

— Overtime rules apply, so can have multiple overtime attempts.

— Winner receives $1 million.

— New this year is the Manufacturer Showdown. All three manufacturers (Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota) will be equally represented. The members per team will be set based on the manufacturer that has the fewest cars in the All-Star Race. Teams will be scored against each other and not by their overall All-Star finish. The lowest combined total of finishing positions will be the winning manufacturer. In a tie, the single best overall finishing position will determine the winner.

