How to watch South Florida vs Loyola Chicago: TV Channel, start time, game preview

The South Florida Bulls take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers this Saturday at 12:30 PM ET on USA Network. See below for more information on how to watch Saturday’s South Florida vs Loyola Chicago A10 matchup, as well as additional information on how to watch college basketball games on Peacock this season.

The South Florida Bulls (5-3) earned a 74-72 victory over Stetson on Tuesday, remaining undefeated at home. Sophomore guard Jayden Reid led the way with a career-high 23 points, 8 assists, and 1 steal. Reid is continuing his strong play from a standout freshman season, during which he became one of just three DI players with at least 100 assists, 40 steals, and a 45% three-point shooting percentage. The Westbury, NY native has also led the Bulls in scoring for the last three games.

Junior forward De’Ante Green and redshirt junior guard Kobe Knox also played key roles in Tuesday’s win. Green posted 13 points—his best of the season—while Knox added 12, marking his fifth game of the season with double-digit scoring.

Loyola Chicago remains undefeated after defeating Eastern Michigan 76-54 on Tuesday night. The victory marked the fifth game this season in which four Ramblers registered at least 10 points. Senior guard Des Watson led the team with a career-high 24 points, while sophomore center Miles Rubin posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists. Senior forward Francis Nwaokorie, who played his first three seasons at UC San Diego, contributed 11 points, including three three-pointers.

Saturday’s game will be the fourth meeting between the Bulls and Ramblers, with South Florida leading the series 3-0.

How to watch South Florida vs Loyola Chicago:

When: Saturday, December 7

Where: Gentile Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Time: 12:30 PM ET

TV Channel: USA Network

