Pierre scores 16 as Providence beats Seton Hall 69-67

  
Published January 28, 2025 11:57 PM

NEWARK, N.J. — Jayden Pierre scored 16 points as Providence beat Seton Hall 69-67 on Tuesday night.

Pierre shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Friars (11-10, 5-5 Big East Conference). Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored 13 points, going 4 of 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Bensley Joseph shot 3 of 5 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Prince Aligbe led the way for the Pirates (6-15, 1-9) with 19 points and two steals. Dylan Addae-Wusu added 13 points and four steals for Seton Hall. Garwey Dual also put up 13 points, four assists and three steals. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Pirates.

Providence went into the half leading Seton Hall 30-26. Pierre put up 10 points in the half. Providence turned an eight-point second-half lead into a 15-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 44-29 lead about 4 1/2 minutes into the half. Abdur-Rahim scored 10 second-half points in the victory.