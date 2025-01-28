 Skip navigation
Tre Donaldson scores 7 during Michigan’s game-closing 9-0 run for a 76-72 victory over Penn State

  
Published January 27, 2025 10:56 PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Tre Donaldson scored seven of his career-high 21 points during a game-closing 9-0 run and Michigan edged Penn State 76-72 on Monday night.

Michigan grabbed three offensive rebounds on one possession midway through the second half before Rubin Jones sank a 3-pointer to extend its lead to 55-47.

Penn State had a 70-67 lead with 3:12 remaining before missing its final four shots.

Donaldson began his personal 7-0 run with a jumper from the free-throw line and Danny Wolf blocked a Penn State shot in the paint at the other end. Donaldson rattled in a 3-pointer to give Michigan the lead at 74-72 and Ace Baldwin Jr. missed a long 3-pointer for the Nittany Lions. Donaldson grabbed the defensive rebound and made two free throws with 4.3 seconds left for a four-point lead.

Baldwin missed a heave at the buzzer.

Wolf had 11 points to go with nine rebounds for Michigan (15-5, 7-2 Big Ten). Nimari Burnett added 10 points.

Nick Kern Jr. led Penn State (13-8, 3-7) with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Baldwin had 15 points, six assists and three steals, and D’Marco Dunn added 13 points. The Nittany Lions went 13 of 16 from the free-throw line compared to Michigan’s four makes.

Penn State returns home to play Ohio State on Thursday. Michigan plays at Rutgers on Saturday.