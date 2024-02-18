 Skip navigation
The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Following Spieth DQ, debate rages over incorrect-scorecard rule
New Balance Indoor Grand Prix
Noah Lyles edges Christian Coleman at USATF Indoor Championships
The Genesis Invitational - Round Three
Cantlay leads Schauffele, Zalatoris by two at Genesis Invitational

Reliever José Cisnero and Los Angeles Angels agree to 1-year, $1.75 million deal
A right-hander who turns 35 on April 11, Cisnero was 3-4 with two saves and a 5.31 ERA in 63 games last year.
