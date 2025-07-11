Mariners at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 11

It’s Friday, July 11 and the Mariners (48-45) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (59-35). Luis Castillo is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Tarik Skubal for Detroit.

Seattle is coming off a reverse sweep via the Yankees. The Mariners are outscored 25-14 in those three losses. Detroit is 6-1 in the past seven games, but coming off a 7-3 loss to the Rays on Wednesday.

Detroit is 2-1 versus Seattle this season and beat the Tigers 3-2 in Skubal’s start handing him his second loss of the season on April 2. Skubal hasn’t earned another loss since then.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Tigers

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: Apple TV+

Odds for the Mariners at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Mariners (+180), Tigers (-219)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Tigers

Pitching matchup for July 11, 2025: Luis Castillo vs. Tarik Skubal

Mariners: Luis Castillo, (5-5, 3.31 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts Tigers: Tarik Skubal, (10-2, 2.02 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 10 Strikeouts

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mariners and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Mariners and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Mariners at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Tigers

Detroit is 6-0 in the last six Skubal starts and 14-4 overall

Seattle is 3-0 in the last three Castillo starts and 10-8 overall

The Tigers have won 4 of their last 5 home games against American League teams

4 of the Mariners’ last 5 matchups with the Tigers have stayed under the Total

The Tigers are up 3.23 units on the Run Line in their last 5 at home

