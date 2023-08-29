Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Gauff comes back to win at US Open after arguing foe was too slow between points
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Juri Vips will drive final two IndyCar races for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing this year
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Dodgers’ right-hander Gonsolin will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on Friday
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Martin believes he deserves a MotoGP factory seat
Holley: Magic better than Curry, ‘not even close’
Should LV’s Jacobs go in the early second round?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
MLB
EPL
NFL
MLB
Philadelphia Phillies
Brewer Hicklen
BH
Brewer
Hicklen
02:00
Bautista striking out opponents at high rate
Felix Bautista has been one of the most valuable pitchers in fantasy in 2023 while contributing to the Orioles’ leaping up the standings.
Brewer Hicklen
PHI
Outfielder
#75
Phillies acquire minor league outfielder Hicklen
Brewer Hicklen
PHI
Outfielder
#75
Royals reassign two to minor league camp on Monday
Brewer Hicklen
PHI
Outfielder
#75
Brewer Hicklen out eight weeks with elbow injury
Brewer Hicklen
PHI
Outfielder
#75
Royals option Brewer Hicklen back to Triple-A
Brewer Hicklen
PHI
Outfielder
#75
Royals select Brewer Hicklen as substitute player
Fantasy fills-in after Bautista’s UCL injury
Mixing It Up: Ryan returns like new, Sanchez adding movement
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Pickups of the Day: Tanner Takes The Reins
George Bissell
,
George Bissell
,
September Top 300 Overall
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
September Reliever Rankings
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
September Outfielder Rankings
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Close Ad