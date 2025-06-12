Tigers at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 12

It’s Thursday, June 12 and the Tigers (44-25) are in Baltimore to take on the Orioles (27-39). Tarik Skubal is slated to take the mound for Detroit against Dean Kremer for Baltimore.

The Orioles beat the Tigers, 10-1, yesterday to snap a two-game losing streak. This is the rubber match with the series tied at one apiece.

The Orioles are 2-3 over the last five games, which followed up six-game winning streak for Baltimore. Detroit is 6-4 to start June, while Baltimore is 6-3 overall.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Orioles

Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

Time: 6:35PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: FDSNDT, MASN2

Odds for the Tigers at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Tigers (-189), Orioles (+157)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Orioles

Pitching matchup for June 12, 2025: Tarik Skubal vs. Dean Kremer

Tigers: Tarik Skubal, (6-2, 2.16 ERA)

Last outing: 7.2 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Orioles: Dean Kremer, (5-6, 4.98 ERA)

Last outing: 5.1 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes a sprinkle on Spencer Torkelson in the AL Comeback Player of the Year market:

“Right now, Jacob DeGrom (-160) leads the field for AL Comeback Player of the Year, but if he gets injured, Spencer Torkelson (+420) will be the new favorite or co-favorite. This award has mostly been a two-player race with a third poking his head, like Byron Buxton (+1000) or Mike Trout (+6500), but Torkelson has remained a steady favorite alongside DeGrom and doesn’t have quite the injury history.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Tigers and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Orioles

The Tigers have won 4 of their last 5 road series

The Under is 4-1 in the Orioles’ last 5 home games

Baltimore is 5-8 when Dean Kremer pitches this season

pitches this season Detroit is 9-3 when Tarik Skubal pitches this season

