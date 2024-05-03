Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
PGA Tour says all eligible players committed to signature Wells Fargo, except one
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 16 in Denver: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Zach Johnson celebrates 500
th
PGA Tour start and in contention at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Top Clips
Hicks, Edwards receive Kentucky Oaks trophy
McPeek: 150th Kentucky Oaks victory is ‘special’
Thorpedo Anna dominates the 150th Kentucky Oaks
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
PGA Tour says all eligible players committed to signature Wells Fargo, except one
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 16 in Denver: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Zach Johnson celebrates 500
th
PGA Tour start and in contention at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Top Clips
Hicks, Edwards receive Kentucky Oaks trophy
McPeek: 150th Kentucky Oaks victory is ‘special’
Thorpedo Anna dominates the 150th Kentucky Oaks
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
MLB
Date
MLB
Texas Rangers
Collin Wiles
Collin
Wiles
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
04:20
Taking stock of the fantasy pitching landscape
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski assess the fantasy baseball pitching landscape and how managers should proceed in the wake of some high-profile injuries, such as Gerrit Cole’s, in MLB.
Collin Wiles
TEX
Relief Pitcher
#39
Rangers ink Collin Wiles to minor league contract
Collin Wiles
TEX
Relief Pitcher
#39
Brewers sign Collin Wiles to minor league contract
Collin Wiles
TEX
Relief Pitcher
#39
A’s outright Collin Wiles to Triple-A Vegas
Collin Wiles
TEX
Relief Pitcher
#39
Athletics place Collin Wiles (shoulder) on IL
Collin Wiles
TEX
Relief Pitcher
#39
Athletics select Collin Wiles from Triple-A
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Nutty for Nootbaar
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Fantasy baseball hitter trade targets for May
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Fantasy Baseball: May Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
May Reliever Rankings
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
May Outfielder Rankings
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
May Starter Rankings
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Close Ad