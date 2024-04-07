Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
William Byron wins Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
South Carolina vs Iowa 87-75 Final: Recap, highlights, stats & storylines from the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship
Patricia Duffy
,
Patricia Duffy
,
South Carolina finishes off perfect season with NCAA championship, beating Clark and Iowa 87-75
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Fan Fest recap; Advantage Arsenal in PL title race
Highlights: 2024 Paris–Roubaix
PL Update: Man United, Liverpool share the spoils
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
William Byron wins Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
South Carolina vs Iowa 87-75 Final: Recap, highlights, stats & storylines from the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship
Patricia Duffy
,
Patricia Duffy
,
South Carolina finishes off perfect season with NCAA championship, beating Clark and Iowa 87-75
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Fan Fest recap; Advantage Arsenal in PL title race
Highlights: 2024 Paris–Roubaix
PL Update: Man United, Liverpool share the spoils
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
MLB
Date
MLB
Pittsburgh Pirates
Connor Oliver
CO
Connor
Oliver
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
06:02
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Pirates’ Jones
Eric Samulski highlights which players you should add, hold and drop after the first week of the MLB season, including Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones.
Connor Oliver
PIT
Starting Pitcher
Pirates acquire Connor Oliver in deal with Royals
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Royals closer drama, Jose Caballero’s speed, and more
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Buying in on Brendan
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
The Replacements: Are Ezequiel Duran, Jake McCarthy, and Willi Castro worth adding?
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Saves and Steals: Jason Foley emerges in Detroit
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Mixing It Up: Shane Bieber change-up, Logan Gilbert cutter, and more
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: April 1
Christopher Crawford
,
Christopher Crawford
,
Close Ad