Pirates at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 7

It’s Monday, July 7 and the Pirates (38-53) are in Kansas City to take on the Royals (43-48). Andrew Heaney is slated to take the mound for Pittsburgh against Noah Cameron for Kansas City.

The Pirates were riding a season-long six-game winning streak then went out and got swept by the Mets, losing by a combined score of 8-0 across three games. After scoring 43 runs in six games — Pittsburgh went scoreless over the last three.

The Royals are coming off a series where they won two out of three against the Diamondbacks. The Royals are 4-2 in the last six games and 5-4 over the past nine after losing six consecutive outings.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Odds for the Pirates at the Royals

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Pirates (+130), Royals (-156)

Spread: Royals -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Royals

Date: Monday, July 7, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: SNP, FDSNKC

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Royals

Pitching matchup for July 7, 2025: Andrew Heaney vs. Noah Cameron

Pirates: Andrew Heaney, (4-7, 4.16 ERA)

Last outing: 6.2 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 7 Strikeouts Royals: Noah Cameron, (2-4, 2.56 ERA)

Last outing: 4.2 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Pirates and the Royals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Royals

Pittsburgh is 6-10 when Heaney pitches this season

Kansas City is 2-8 when Cameron pitches this season and lost six straight

The Pirates are on a 3-game win streak at the Royals

The Under is 5-0 in the Pirates’ last 5 games

The Pirates have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight matchups against the Royals

