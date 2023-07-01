 Skip navigation
MLB Philadelphia Phillies Drew Ellis

Drew
Ellis

Philadelphia Phillies v Oakland Athletics
01:21
MLB Best Bets, June 29: Royals vs Guardians, Taijuan Walker Props
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bets for Thursday, including a pick in the Guardians vs Royals and a Taijuan Walker prop against the Cubs.
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
    Drew Ellis
    PHI 3rd Baseman #35
    Drew Ellis optioned to Triple-A on Sunday
    Drew Ellis
    PHI 3rd Baseman #35
    Drew Ellis homers twice, scores four times
    Drew Ellis
    PHI 3rd Baseman #35
    Phils add INF Ellis to active roster
    Drew Ellis
    PHI 3rd Baseman #35
    Phillies sign Drew Ellis to minor league contract
    Drew Ellis
    PHI 3rd Baseman #35
    Mariners release infielder Drew Ellis on Friday
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Schwarber’s 20th homer propels Phillies to 3-2 victory over the A’s, series sweep
Phillies ace Nola loses no-hitter in seventh, wins game 8-3 over Tigers
Short prefers Wheeler over Nola
Nationals blow 6-run lead, rebound to beat Phillies 8-7
Phillies’ Alec Bohm put on injured list with strained hamstring