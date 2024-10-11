 Skip navigation
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 05 Iowa at Ohio State
Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oregon Ducks football history: Head-to-head record, biggest games, first matchup
Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 6 Expected Points: Backup RBs key to surviving tough bye week
Syndication: The Record
The Funnel Defense Report: Week 6

MLBArizona DiamondbacksKyle Amendt

Kyle
Amendt

Aaron Judge
Will anyone hit 74 homers? Even Aaron Judge thinks MLB season record is ‘a little untouchable’
What used to be one of baseball’s most magical numbers — 61 home runs — now sits buried, eight lines deep, in the MLB record book.
Cincinnati Reds 2024 MLB season recap: Arrival of Elly De La Cruz highlights dismal season
Texas Rangers 2024 Season Recap: Defending champs fall flat, can Jacob deGrom still be great?
Prospects to watch in the 2024 Arizona Fall League
Francisco Lindor’s grand slam lifts Mets to 4-1 win and into NLCS
Toronto Blue Jays 2024 Season Recap: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stars in disappointing season
Pittsburgh Pirates 2024 MLB season recap: Paul Skenes quickly emerges as an ace