Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oregon Ducks football history: Head-to-head record, biggest games, first matchup
Phil Akre
,
Phil Akre
,
Week 6 Expected Points: Backup RBs key to surviving tough bye week
Zachary Krueger
,
Zachary Krueger
,
The Funnel Defense Report: Week 6
Denny Carter
,
Denny Carter
,
Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oregon Ducks football history: Head-to-head record, biggest games, first matchup
Phil Akre
,
Phil Akre
,
Week 6 Expected Points: Backup RBs key to surviving tough bye week
Zachary Krueger
,
Zachary Krueger
,
The Funnel Defense Report: Week 6
Denny Carter
,
Denny Carter
,
MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks
Kyle Amendt
KA
Kyle
Amendt
Will anyone hit 74 homers? Even Aaron Judge thinks MLB season record is 'a little untouchable'
What used to be one of baseball's most magical numbers — 61 home runs — now sits buried, eight lines deep, in the MLB record book.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kyle Amendt
ARI
Relief Pitcher
Kyle Amendt picks up four-out save in AFL
Cincinnati Reds 2024 MLB season recap: Arrival of Elly De La Cruz highlights dismal season
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Texas Rangers 2024 Season Recap: Defending champs fall flat, can Jacob deGrom still be great?
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Prospects to watch in the 2024 Arizona Fall League
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Francisco Lindor's grand slam lifts Mets to 4-1 win and into NLCS
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Toronto Blue Jays 2024 Season Recap: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stars in disappointing season
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Pittsburgh Pirates 2024 MLB season recap: Paul Skenes quickly emerges as an ace
Nick Shlain
,
Nick Shlain
,
