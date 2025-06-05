Diamondbacks at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 5

Its Thursday, June 5 and the Diamondbacks (30-31) are in Atlanta to take on the Braves (27-33).

Brandon Pfaadt is slated to take the mound for Arizona against Grant Holmes for Atlanta.

Arizona made it two in a row over Atlanta with a 2-1 win last night. Merrill Kelly won his sixth game of the season with seven shutout innings. Ketel Marte and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. accounted for the Diamondbacks’ offense with an RBI each.

Lets dive into today’s series finale and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Braves

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Time: 12:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: ARID, FDSNSO, MLBN

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Braves

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Diamondbacks (+117), Braves (-138)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at Braves

Pitching matchup for June 5, 2025: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Grant Holmes

Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (7-4, 5.05 ERA)

Last outing: 5/31 vs. Washington - 0IP, 8ER, 6H, 0BB, 0Ks Braves: Grant Holmes (3-4, 3.78 ERA)

Last outing: 5/30 vs. Boston - 5.2IP, 3ER, 6H, 1BB, 9Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Braves

NL West teams have won 5 of their last 6 matchups against NL East sides

Yesterday’s game went under the Game Total snapping a streak of 4-straight overs in games between the Braves and the Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have covered the Run Line in 4 straight road games

Austin Riley has at least 1 hit in 8 of his last 10GP (10-39)

has at least 1 hit in 8 of his last 10GP (10-39) Josh Naylor is 0-11 to open June after closing May on a 9-game hitting streak (13-37)

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Diamondbacks at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total under 9.0.

