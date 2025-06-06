 Skip navigation
Breanna Stewart’s 26 points, 11 rebounds lead Liberty past Mystics 86-78 for 8th straight win

  
Published June 5, 2025 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON — Breanna Stewart had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Sabrina Ionescu had 13 points and seven assists, and the New York Liberty improved to 8-0 with an 86-78 victory over the Washington Mystics on Thursday night.

New York is off to its best start in franchise history, moving past the 1997 squad that started 7-0.

Kennedy Burke hit a 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds left in the third quarter to give New York a 73-57 lead.

But Washington scored 14 of the opening 18 points of the fourth to get within 77-71. The Mystics had a chance to reduce a seven-point deficit with three minutes remaining before Isabelle Harrison made a steal and a fast-break layup while being fouled. Harrison completed the three-point play for an 81-71 lead.

After New York’s lead was trimmed to 81-77 following Washington’s 6-0 run, Stewart made 3 of 4 free throws and Ionescu added two to stay in front.