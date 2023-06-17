 Skip navigation
Reds manager Terry Francona wants veteran players to ignore ABS test run
Terry Francona sounds more interested in preparing the Reds for the season — his first as their manager — than helping add more data in an ABS test run.
Fantasy Baseball Shortstop Preview: 2025 rankings, player profiles, stats, projections, outlooks
2025 MLB spring training takeaways: Clay Holmes looks good, Ceddanne Rafaela’s new swing
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Fantasy Baseball Bullpen Report: Top closers, saves projections for 2025, sleepers, outlooks for MLB teams
Fantasy Baseball Busts for 2025: Hunter Greene, Framber Valdez are risky picks among starting pitchers
Fantasy RP ranks: Target Helsley, Bautista, Walker