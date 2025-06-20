Guardians at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 20

It’s Friday, June 20, and the Guardians (37-36 take on the Athletics (31-46). Tanner Bibee is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Jeffrey Springs for the Athletics.

The Athletics are coming off a big win over the Houston Astros last night. Jacob Lopez struck out nine batters and only gave up one earned run on four hits last night.

The Guardians lost a close one to the San Francisco Giants. Gavin Williams was great for the Guardians. He struck out six batters and didn’t give up a run on the mount.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Athletics

Date: Friday, June 20, 2025

Time: 10:05PM EST

Network/Streaming: NBCSCA, Guardians

Odds for the Guardians at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Guardians (-126), Athletics (+106)

Spread: Guardians -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Athletics

Pitching matchup for June 20, 2025: Tanner Bibee vs. Jeffrey Springs

Guardians: Tanner Bibee, (4-6, 3.79 ERA)

Last outing (Seattle Mariners, 6/14): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Athletics (Kansas City Royals, 6/15): Jeffrey Springs, (5-5, 4.52 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Athletics

The Guardians have won 17 of their last 20 games against the Athletics

Each of the last 3 matchups between the Athletics and the Guardians have gone over the Total

The Guardians have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 1.36 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Guardians on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 10.0.

