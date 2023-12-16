Skip navigation
Detroit Tigers give manager A.J. Hinch long-term contract extension and hire 4 new coaches
Detroit finished second in the AL Central at 78-84, its seventh straight losing season.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matt Merrill
Det
Matt Merrill signs minor-league deal with Tigers
