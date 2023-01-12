AJ Pollock, Seattle Mariners finalize 1-year contract

SEATTLE -- Outfielder AJ Pollock and the Seattle Mariners finalized a one-year, $7 million contract, setting up a potential platoon situation in left field for the upcoming season.

Pollock can earn an additional $3 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $500,000 each for 350, 400, 450 and 500, and $1 million for 550.

The right-handed hitting Pollock will likely be paired with left-handed hitting Jarred Kelenic in a potential position share.

“AJ is a terrific fit for our roster,” Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dpoto said in a statement. “Among many quality traits, his high character and baseball IQ are tailor-made for our group, while his experiences in key roles for championship quality teams will no doubt provide value in our ongoing development.”

Pollock spent last season with the Chicago White Sox, hitting .245 with 14 homers and 56 RBIs in 138 games. Pollock hit .286 with a .935 OPS last season against lefties and for his career is a .285 hitter with an .868 OPS against left-handed pitchers.

Pollock was an All-Star in 2015 with Arizona and spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers before moving to Chicago. Pollock batted .297 with 21 homers two seasons ago with the Dodgers. Pollock also brings plenty of postseason experience, appearing in 30 playoff games with the Dodgers between 2019-21.

While Pollock has primarily played left field in recent seasons, he could be used in right field or as a designated hitter option for the Mariners.

His deal contains several award bonuses: $150,000 for MVP. $100,000 for World Series MVP, $50,000 for All-Star election, Gold Glove, Silver Slugger or League Championship Series MVP and $25,000 for All-Star selection.