Blue Jays put catcher Danny Jansen on injured list with broken right middle finger

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

INDONESIA-JAKARTA-BASKETBALL-FIBA WORLD CUP-GROUP H-LBN VS CAN
Canada qualifies for Olympic men’s basketball for first time since Steve Nash era
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Tennessee State at Notre Dame
Highlights: No. 13 Notre Dame 56, Tennessee State 3 — Most dramatic Irish plays frustrate Marcus Freeman
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Pit crew changes create opportunities for Cup playoff drivers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cp_goal3_230903.jpg
Edouard doubles his tally as Palace leads Wolves
nbc_pl_livavlhl_230903.jpg
Extended Highlights: Liverpool 3, Aston Villa 0
nbc_pl_cp_goal_2_230903.jpg
Eze puts Crystal Palace 2-1 ahead of Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

INDONESIA-JAKARTA-BASKETBALL-FIBA WORLD CUP-GROUP H-LBN VS CAN
Canada qualifies for Olympic men’s basketball for first time since Steve Nash era
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Tennessee State at Notre Dame
Highlights: No. 13 Notre Dame 56, Tennessee State 3 — Most dramatic Irish plays frustrate Marcus Freeman
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Pit crew changes create opportunities for Cup playoff drivers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cp_goal3_230903.jpg
Edouard doubles his tally as Palace leads Wolves
nbc_pl_livavlhl_230903.jpg
Extended Highlights: Liverpool 3, Aston Villa 0
nbc_pl_cp_goal_2_230903.jpg
Eze puts Crystal Palace 2-1 ahead of Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Blue Jays put catcher Danny Jansen on injured list with broken right middle finger

  
Published September 3, 2023 11:35 AM
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Colorado Rockies

Sep 1, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen (9) watches his ball on a two run home run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

DENVER — Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a fractured knuckle on his right middle finger.

Jansen got hurt when he was hit by a foul ball in the sixth inning of a 13-9 victory Friday night over the Colorado Rockies. He will receive a second opinion Wednesday, and manager John Schneider said he wasn’t sure if Jansen would return during the regular season.

Colorado outfielder Kris Bryant fractured his left index finger July 22 and has not played since.

“It was kind of a freak accident, something that you can’t really control,” Jansen said. “It makes it a little bit easier to swallow, but it still stinks.”

Toronto began the night 1 1/2 games behind Texas for the final American League wild card.

Jansen is hitting .228 with career highs in homers (17) and RBIs (53) over 86 games, 73 behind the plate. He becomes the third Blue Jays regular to go on the injured list in the last week, joining All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette and Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman.

“It’s kind of next man up, and you have to keep moving on,” Schneider said.

Alejandro Kirk, hitting .257 with six home runs, will take over the primary catching duties, and Toronto recalled catcher Tyler Heineman from Triple-A Buffalo to fill the roster spot. Kirk has started 64 games behind the plate and 13 as the designated hitter.

Jansen missed two months in 2022 with an oblique strain and a broken pinkie.