Top News

AUTO: OCT 08 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bank of America ROVAL 400
Speedway Motorsports reconfiguring Charlotte Roval for playoff race
nbc_indy_larsonintrv_240526.jpg
NASCAR confirms discussions about granting Kyle Larson a playoff waiver but no request yet by Hendrick
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox
Waiver Wire Watch: Dylan Moore stays hot, Albert Suarez is back

Top Clips

nbc_indy_gordon_240526.jpg
Gordon discusses why Indy 500 is Larson’s priority
flav_and_will_power.jpg
Flavor Flav supporting Will Power at Indy 500
nbc_golf_gc_graysonmurrayfamily_240526.jpg
Murray’s family puts out statement on his death

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

AUTO: OCT 08 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bank of America ROVAL 400
Speedway Motorsports reconfiguring Charlotte Roval for playoff race
nbc_indy_larsonintrv_240526.jpg
NASCAR confirms discussions about granting Kyle Larson a playoff waiver but no request yet by Hendrick
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox
Waiver Wire Watch: Dylan Moore stays hot, Albert Suarez is back

Top Clips

nbc_indy_gordon_240526.jpg
Gordon discusses why Indy 500 is Larson’s priority
flav_and_will_power.jpg
Flavor Flav supporting Will Power at Indy 500
nbc_golf_gc_graysonmurrayfamily_240526.jpg
Murray’s family puts out statement on his death

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. leaves game vs. Pirates with left knee soreness after leg appears to buckle

  
Published May 26, 2024 02:50 PM
acuna.png

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH (AP) Ronald Acuña Jr. left the Atlanta Braves’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning on Sunday with left knee soreness after his leg appeared to buckle.

The reigning NL MVP led off the game with a double to right-center field off Martín Pérez. With Marcell Ozuna at the plate, Acuña started toward third on a stolen base attempt and his left knee gave way. Acuña remained down for several minutes while being treated, pointing at his left leg before walking off under his own power.

Acuña, a 26-year-old outfielder, is batting .250 with four home runs and 15 RBIs in 49 games. The four-time All-Star hit a career-best .337 last season with 41 homers and 106 RBIs.

Adam Duvall shifted from left to right in the bottom half and Jarred Kelenic entered the game in place of Acuña and played left.

---

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb