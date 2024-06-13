 Skip navigation
Royals reverse initial announcement and say Hunter Renfroe’s left big toe not broken

  
Published June 13, 2024 11:30 AM
Hunter Renfroe

Jun 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Hunter Renfroe (16) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jay Biggerstaff/Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hunter Renfroe’s left big toe is not fractured, the Kansas City Royals said two days after the team initially announced it was broken by a foul ball.

Kansas City said Renfroe is expected to miss two to three weeks, down from six to eight weeks.

Renfroe was hurt when he fouled off a pair of pitches against left-hander Carlos Rodón in the third inning. The outfielder got off to a slow start this season but had raised his batting average to .200 with six homers and 26 RBIs.