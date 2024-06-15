 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Round Two
Pinehurst missed cut ‘may or may not be’ Tiger Woods’ last U.S. Open
U.S. Open - Round Two
U.S. Open tee times: Round 3 at Pinehurst No. 2
MX 2024 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Malcolm Stewart closeup in helmet.JPG
Malcolm Stewart climbs upward in Pro Motocross and is enjoying every minute of the day
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rexandlavrokuv3_240614.jpg
Åberg ‘built to perform’ on golf’s biggest stages
nbc_golf_tigerdeskreax_240614.jpg
Tiger Woods misses cut at 2024 U.S. Open
nbc_golf_rorydeskreax_240614.jpg
Rory unable to build momentum in U.S. Open Rd. 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Round Two
Pinehurst missed cut ‘may or may not be’ Tiger Woods’ last U.S. Open
U.S. Open - Round Two
U.S. Open tee times: Round 3 at Pinehurst No. 2
MX 2024 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Malcolm Stewart closeup in helmet.JPG
Malcolm Stewart climbs upward in Pro Motocross and is enjoying every minute of the day
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rexandlavrokuv3_240614.jpg
Åberg ‘built to perform’ on golf’s biggest stages
nbc_golf_tigerdeskreax_240614.jpg
Tiger Woods misses cut at 2024 U.S. Open
nbc_golf_rorydeskreax_240614.jpg
Rory unable to build momentum in U.S. Open Rd. 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

MLB umpire Pat Hoberg appealing discipline following sports betting investigation

  
Published June 14, 2024 10:45 PM
MLB umpire Pat Hoberg

Apr 30, 2023; Mexico City, Mexico; Home plate umpire Pat Hoberg (31) calls an out in the fifth inning during a MLB World Tour game between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball plans to discipline umpire Pat Hoberg following an investigation into a potential violation of sports gambling policies.

In a statement Friday, the commissioner’s office said Hoberg has decided to appeal the penalty. MLB did not disclose the nature of the violation or the extent of the punishment.

“While MLB’s investigation did not find any evidence that games worked by Mr. Hoberg were compromised or manipulated in any way, MLB determined that discipline was warranted. Mr. Hoberg has chosen to appeal that determination. Therefore, we cannot comment further until the appeal process is concluded,” the statement said.

MLB said it began investigating Hoberg during spring training this year and he was removed from the field while the probe was ongoing.

The 37-year-old Hoberg umpired his first big league game in 2014 and was added to the full-time staff in 2017. He received a perfect grade on calling balls and strikes when he worked home plate in Game 2 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies.

His other postseason assignments have included the 2018 AL Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium, a 2019 NL Division Series, a 2020 NL Wild Card Series, the 2020 NL Championship Series, a 2021 NL Division Series and a 2022 AL Division Series. He also handled replay duties during the 2021 World Series.

Hoberg umpired in the 2023 World Baseball Classic and was chosen to work the plate for the “Field of Dreams Game” between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees in August 2021. That was the first major league game played in Iowa, where he grew up.

Before becoming a big league ump, Hoberg spent time in the minors working in the Pacific Coast League, the Texas League and the Florida State League, among other stops.