Luton Town - Betting Preview
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

Top Clips

nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb's fantasy outlook
nbcs_edge_rfs_dalvincook_230629.jpg
Cook to Miami would 'spoil' backfield for fantasy
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook
nbcs_edge_rfs_dalvincook_230629.jpg
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Diamondbacks put right-hander Merrill Kelly on 15-day injured list, send Joe Mantiply to Triple-A

  
Published June 28, 2023 12:13 PM
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

Jun 24, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right calf inflammation.

The 34-year-old Kelly has a 9-4 record with a 3.22 ERA so far this season, forming a formidable tandem with Zac Gallen at the top of the team’s rotation. Kelly’s move to the injured list is retroactive to Sunday.

The team also sent struggling reliever Joe Mantiply to Triple-A Reno. Mantiply was the team’s lone All-Star representative last season, but has spent much of this season on the injured list and has a 5.74 ERA in 13 appearances.

Arizona called up two right-handers - Kevin Ginkel and Justin Martinez - to take their places on the roster. The 21-year-old Martinez will be making his big league debut.

The D-backs came into Tuesday leading the NL West with a 47-32 record.

