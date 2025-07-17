Ruth Chepngetich, marathon world record holder, provisionally suspended after positive test

Ruth Chepngetich, the women’s marathon world record holder, has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned diuretic five months after becoming the first woman to run a marathon in under 2 hours, 10 minutes.

The Kenyan Chepngetich tested positive for Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) from a March 14 sample, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which handles doping cases in international track and field.

Last Oct. 13, Chepngetich won the Chicago Marathon in 2:09:56, taking 1 minute, 57 seconds off the world record.

The results of Chepngetich’s March 14 drug test were reported to the AIU on April 3. Then on April 16, the AIU notified and interviewed Chepngetich, who complied with an investigation.

“When there is a positive test for diuretics and masking agents, a provisional suspension is not mandatory under the World Anti-Doping Code,” AIU head Brett Clothier said in a press release. “Chepngetich was not provisionally suspended by the AIU at the time of notification, however, on 19 April, she opted for a voluntary provisional suspension while the AIU’s investigation was ongoing.

“In the intervening months, the AIU continued its investigation and today issued a notice of charge and imposed its own provisional suspension.”

Chepngetich has not commented publicly on the case.

She has the right to take it to a disciplinary tribunal, which could determine if she receives the standard suspension of up to two years, if any ban at all.

According to the AIU, the diuretic HCTZ is used clinically to treat fluid retention and hypertension. It is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency for international sport without an accepted therapeutic use exemption. Diuretics can be abused to mask the presence in urine of other banned substances.