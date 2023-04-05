 Skip navigation
Marlins CF Jazz Chisholm exits with injury after steal attempt

  
Published April 5, 2023 12:41 PM
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 03: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #2 of the Miami Marlins runs to second base during the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at loanDepot park on May 03, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

MIAMI - Miami star center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. left the game against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning with a stinger in his right shoulder after a steal attempt.

Batting in the leadoff spot with Luis Arraez out on a scheduled day off, Chisholm led off the first with a single to right field. He was caught stealing second and appeared to get hurt after Minnesota second baseman Kyle Farmer tagged him.

Chisholm slid head-first into Farmer’s left leg and remained down on the field for a few minutes after the play.

He walked off with Miami manager Skip Schumaker and a trainer. Bryan De La Cruz replaced him in center field.