Padres at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 30

Its Monday, June 30 and the Padres (45-37) are in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies (48-35). Matt Waldron is slated to take the mound for San Diego against Zack Wheeler for Philadelphia.

The Phillies are coming off a 2-1 win over the Braves on Sunday that set them up with a series win after being swept by the Astros. Despite being 3-5 in the past eight games, the Phillies are now in first place of the NL East.

The Padres dropped a contest 3-2 to the Reds on Sunday and lost two out of three in that series. San Diego continues its east coast road trip with its first meeting of the season against Philly and Waldron’s 2025 season debut.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Phillies

Date: Monday, June 30, 2025

Time: 6:30PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: SDPA, NBCSP, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Padres at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Padres (+179), Phillies (-217)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Phillies

Pitching matchup for June 30, 2025: Matt Waldron vs. Zack Wheeler

Padres: Matt Waldron, (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: Making his 2025 season debut Phillies: Zack Wheeler, (7-3, 2.46 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Run Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Padres and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Diego Padres at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Phillies

The Phillies have lost 4 of their last 5 games against teams with winning records

The Under is 35-29-1 in the Phillies’ matchups against National League teams this season

Philadelphia is 11-5 on the ML when Wheeler is pitching this season

San Diego is 7-8 on the ML this season when playing on the East Coast

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: