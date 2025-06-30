Yankees at Blue Jays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 30

It’s Monday, June 30 and the Yankees (47-35) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (44-38). Carlos Rodón is slated to take the mound for New York against Max Scherzer for Toronto.

Toronto is coming off a 5-3 win over Boston on Sunday and are 3-1 in the past four games. The Blue Jays are coming off a six-game road trip where they went 4-2 with a one-run extra inning loss.

The Yankees followed up a 7-0 loss on Saturday with a 12-5 drumming of the Athletics on Sunday. Aaron Judge homered twice after going hitless in the first two games of the series.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Blue Jays

Date: Monday, June 30, 2025

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: YES, Sportsnet

Odds for the Yankees at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Yankees (-156), Blue Jays (+130)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for June 30, 2025: Carlos Rodón vs. Max Scherzer

Yankees: Carlos Rodón, (9-5, 2.92 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 5 Strikeouts Blue Jays: Max Scherzer, (0-0, 5.63 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight's game between the Yankees and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday's game between the Yankees and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have lost their last 3 games against teams with better records

The Yankees’ last 6 matchups against AL East teams have gone under the Total

The Blue Jays have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.78 units

The Yankees were on a 16-0 run to the game total Under, but went Over yesterday in a 12-5 win versus the Athletics

