Matt Moore agrees to 1-year, $7.55M contract with Angels

  
Published February 17, 2023 03:25 AM
MLB: Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

Sep 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Moore (45) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Left-hander Matt Moore and the Los Angeles Angels agreed to a one-year, $7.55 million contract.

Moore was a fulltime reliever for the first time last season, going 5-2 with a five saves and a 1.93 ERA for Texas. He struck out 83 and walked 38 in 74 innings, holding opponents to a .187 batting average.

Moore is 61-62 with a 4.45 ERA in 11 big league seasons for Tampa Bay (2011-16), San Francisco (2016-17), Texas (2018, 2022), Detroit (2019) and Philadelphia (2021). He spent 2020, with Fukuoka in Japan’s Pacific League.

Right-hander Davis Daniel was put on the 60-day injured list with a strained right shoulder, opening a roster spot.