 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m362757.jpg
The Open 2025: Odds, favorites and picks entering the first round at Royal Portrush
112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 11
Pogačar crashes and Abrahamsen wins stage in Tour de France
USA Bobsled
USA Bobsled and Skeleton signs endorsement deal with Honda through 2030 Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_bte_padres_250716.jpg
Padres in ‘prime position’ for postseason run
lfportush16.jpg
‘Calamity corner’ Portrush 16th a ‘brilliant’ hole
rory_scottie_site.jpg
What must Rory and Scottie get right at The Open?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m362757.jpg
The Open 2025: Odds, favorites and picks entering the first round at Royal Portrush
112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 11
Pogačar crashes and Abrahamsen wins stage in Tour de France
USA Bobsled
USA Bobsled and Skeleton signs endorsement deal with Honda through 2030 Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_bte_padres_250716.jpg
Padres in ‘prime position’ for postseason run
lfportush16.jpg
‘Calamity corner’ Portrush 16th a ‘brilliant’ hole
rory_scottie_site.jpg
What must Rory and Scottie get right at The Open?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Royals reacquire Adam Frazier in an All-Star break trade with the Pirates

  
Published July 16, 2025 12:28 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals reacquired veteran utility player Adam Frazier in an All-Star break trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Kansas City sent minor league infielder Cam Devanney to Pittsburgh.

Frazier, 33, has played in 78 games this season split between second base, left field and right field, hitting .255 with 21 RBIs. He spent last season with KC after bouncing around the majors following his start with the Pirates and has played every position except catcher and pitcher during his career since debuting in 2016.

Frazier joins the Royals as they are 4 1/2 games back of the American League’s final wild-card spot. They are 12 games behind Detroit for first in the AL Central.

Devanney, 28, has spent this season at Triple-A Omaha and has not yet made his major league debut.