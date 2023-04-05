 Skip navigation
Max Fried put on IL by Braves after hurting hamstring in opener

  
Published April 5, 2023 07:48 AM
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves

Feb 27, 2023; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

ST. LOUIS -- Ace Max Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Atlanta Braves because of a strained left hamstring.

Fried was hurt while covering first base in the fourth inning of the Braves’ 7-2 opening day win at Washington. The IL stint was made retroactive.

Atlanta recalled right-hander Bryce Elder from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game at St. Louis.

Fried made his third straight opening day start. He was 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA last year, finishing second in NL Cy Young Award voting.