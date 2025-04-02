 Skip navigation
Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Previews
Q&A: Where Lottie Woad keeps trophy from Augusta win; learning from the pros, and when she’ll join them
NHL: Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins
Ovechkin scores, needs 4 more to pass Gretzky for NHL record, and Capitals beat Bruins 4-3
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Podcast: Who is favorite at Augusta National? Big injury news; Past champ trending

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pereiraintv_250401.jpg
Pereira describes ‘emotional’ win over West Ham
nbc_pl_merseysidedisc_250401.jpg
How will Everton approach showdown with Liverpool?
nbc_pl_nfmanurecap_250401.jpg
Forest’s dream continues after beating Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mets pitcher Sean Manaea shut down from throwing after setback in recovery from oblique injury

  
Published April 1, 2025 11:45 PM
Examining the emergence of 'torpedo bats' in MLB
April 1, 2025 01:44 PM
Eric Samulski examines the impact of the emerging "torpedo bat" in the MLB, expecting the bat to "take over" the league with multiple teams and players now ordering them.

MIAMI — New York Mets left-hander Sean Manaea had a setback in his recovery from a right oblique strain and won’t throw for two weeks.

“He experienced some discomfort a couple of days ago when he was starting to ramp up,” manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday before a game against the Miami Marlins.

Manaea underwent imaging that showed inflammation and received a platelet-rich plasma injection on Monday.

“He’s going to go two weeks with no throwing, so we’re going to start building him back up,” Mendoza said.

Manaea didn’t pitch during spring training. He was shut down in late February and then placed on the 15-day injured list March 27. The original timeline for his return was late April, but Mendoza indicated that date no longer seems feasible.

The 33-year-old Manaea was New York’s top starter in 2024, going 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA in 32 outings during his first season with the team. He helped the Mets reach the National League Championship Series before they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Manaea became a free agent again in November and re-signed with the Mets in January for $75 million over three years.