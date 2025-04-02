Mets pitcher Sean Manaea shut down from throwing after setback in recovery from oblique injury

MIAMI — New York Mets left-hander Sean Manaea had a setback in his recovery from a right oblique strain and won’t throw for two weeks.

“He experienced some discomfort a couple of days ago when he was starting to ramp up,” manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday before a game against the Miami Marlins.

Manaea underwent imaging that showed inflammation and received a platelet-rich plasma injection on Monday.

“He’s going to go two weeks with no throwing, so we’re going to start building him back up,” Mendoza said.

Manaea didn’t pitch during spring training. He was shut down in late February and then placed on the 15-day injured list March 27. The original timeline for his return was late April, but Mendoza indicated that date no longer seems feasible.

The 33-year-old Manaea was New York’s top starter in 2024, going 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA in 32 outings during his first season with the team. He helped the Mets reach the National League Championship Series before they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Manaea became a free agent again in November and re-signed with the Mets in January for $75 million over three years.