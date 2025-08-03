 Skip navigation
Stowers homers as Marlins beat Yankees 7-3 to earn first sweep of New York in club history

  
Published August 3, 2025 05:20 PM
MIAMI (AP) Kyle Stowers hit a three-run homer and the Miami Marlins completed the first sweep of the New York Yankees in franchise history a 7-3 victory on Sunday.

The Marlins (55-55) won all three games against the Yankees (60-52) to reach .500 for the first time since April 15. They became the first major league team to go from 16 or more games under .500 to a .500 record since the Rays in 2014.

Stowers made it 6-1 when he connected on an 0-2 fastball from Brent Headrick, who entered in the fourth with two on after starter Luis Gil (0-1) was lifted 3 1/3 innings into his season debut.

Gil, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, struck out three and surrendered five runs and five hits while issuing four walks in his return from a high-grade lat strain. He threw 77 pitches.

Marlins starter Edward Cabrera (5-5) pitched six innings of two-hit ball with seven strikeouts and one walk. His only blemish came against the first batter he faced. Trent Grisham drove Cabrera’s 98.1 mph four-seam fastball to right-center.

Miami rookie Jakob Marsee, who made his major league debut on Friday, was 2-for-4 and finished a single short of the cycle.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. launched a two-run homer off Josh Simpson that pulled New York within 6-3 in the seventh, as “Let’s go Yankees!” chants erupted at loanDepot Park. Marsee then ripped an RBI triple to center in the bottom half that stretched the lead to four.

Xavier Edwards had two hits, including an RBI single. Troy Johnston had a run-scoring double.

The Marlins honored former manager Jack McKeon before the game. McKeon, 94, guided Miami to its 2003 World Series win over the Yankees.

Miami is 24-24 against the Yankees, including the postseason, becoming the only franchise the Yankees don’t have a winning record against.

Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (6-9, 6.36) pitches the opener of a three-game series against the Houston Astros.

Yankees LHP Max Fried (12-4, 2.62) starts the opener of a three-game series at the Texas Rangers.