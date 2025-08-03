 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_gc_penske_250802.jpg
Wyndham Championship 2025: Leaderboard, final results from Cameron Young’s first Tour win
Noah Lyles
Noah Lyles over Kenny Bednarek in tense U.S. men’s 200m; Melissa Jefferson-Wooden sweeps
2025 USA Track and Field Championships
2025 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_nas_hamlinspin_250803.jpg
Hamlin spins at Iowa while battling four-wide
nbc_pl_evegoal_250803.jpg
Ndiaye volleys Everton level 1-1 with Man United
nbc_imsa_koch_tri_intrv_250803.jpg
‘What a race:' Koch, Triarsi relish GTD win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_gc_penske_250802.jpg
Wyndham Championship 2025: Leaderboard, final results from Cameron Young’s first Tour win
Noah Lyles
Noah Lyles over Kenny Bednarek in tense U.S. men’s 200m; Melissa Jefferson-Wooden sweeps
2025 USA Track and Field Championships
2025 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_nas_hamlinspin_250803.jpg
Hamlin spins at Iowa while battling four-wide
nbc_pl_evegoal_250803.jpg
Ndiaye volleys Everton level 1-1 with Man United
nbc_imsa_koch_tri_intrv_250803.jpg
‘What a race:' Koch, Triarsi relish GTD win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Devers homers to help the Giants rout the Mets 12-4 for a series victory

  
Published August 3, 2025 05:13 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Devers snapped out of a slump with a homer and four RBIs in the San Francisco Giants’ 12-4 victory over the New York Mets on Sunday.

Rookie Carson Whisenhunt (1-0) threw 5 1/3 innings for his first win in the majors to help the Giants take two of three from the Mets following a six-game losing streak.

The Mets, who began the day a half-game ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East, have lost five of six.

Making his second career start, Whisenhunt allowed two runs — one earned — on three hits, including Francisco Lindor’s first-inning homer.

Devers’ three-run homer capped a four-run third against Frankie Montas (3-2). The 403-foot blast to right was just the fifth homer for Devers since he was acquired from Boston on June 15. Devers closed out a three-run fourth with a run-scoring single.

The Giants piled on in the ninth. Dominic Smith had a two-run single, and Casey Schmitt hit a three-run homer off Ryne Stanek. Backup catcher Luis Torrens got the final out.

Key moment

Devers’ homer was his first since July 23, when he went deep twice against Atlanta. He was 3 of 29 in between round-trippers.

Key stat

Smith, who played for the Mets from 2017 through 2022, had five RBIs in the three-game series. He had five RBIs in his previous 25 games.

Up next

The Mets continue a six-game homestand Monday night, with LHP Sean Manaea (1-1, 2.08 ERA) set to start against Cleveland RHP Slade Cecconi (5-7, 3.77). Giants RHP Justin Verlander (1-8, 4.53) opens a three-game series at Pittsburgh.