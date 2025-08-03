 Skip navigation
Kyle Isbel has go-ahead hit as Royals score 5 in 10th to beat Blue Jays 7-4

  
Published August 3, 2025 05:16 PM
TORONTO (AP) Kyle Isbel hit an RBI double in the 10th inning, and the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 on Sunday.

Vinnie Pasquantino hit a tying single with two out in the eighth, and Kansas City scored five in the 10th while taking two of three from the AL East-leading Blue Jays.

The Royals are 24-12 in series finales, winning their past nine.

Hunter Harvey (1-0) pitched one inning for the win as Kansas City returned to .500 at 56-56.

Nathan Lukes and Addison Barger cut into Kansas City’s lead with RBI singles in the bottom of the 10th, but Toronto (65-48) lost a home series for the first time since losing two of three to the White Sox from June 20-22.

Isbel drove in the winning run with a double down the line against Seranthony Domínguez (2-4).

Jonathan India walked and Bobby Witt Jr. was hit by a pitch before Tyler Tolbert added a two-run single.

Witt scored on a throwing error by catcher Alejandro Kirk, and Maikel Garcia capped the rally with a sacrifice fly.

Blue Jays outfielder Joey Loperfido had two hits, including an RBI single in the fifth.

Isbel’s tiebreaking hit came on the first pitch he saw from Domínguez, a 96 mph fastball.

The Royals are 9-7 in series-deciding games.

Royals: LHP Bailey Falter (7-5, 3.73 ERA) is scheduled to start against Red Sox RHP Brayan Bello (7-5, 3.19 ERA) on Monday.

Blue Jays: LHP Eric Lauer (6-2, 2.68 ERA) is expected to face Colorado RHP Tanner Gordon (2-3, 4.85 ERA) on Monday.