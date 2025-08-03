 Skip navigation
White Sox place INF Miguel Vargas on IL with oblique strain

  
Published August 3, 2025 05:31 PM
Miguel Vargas is getting a shot with the Los Angeles Dodgers after a strong Triple-A stint, and while he's not yet worth a fantasy baseball play, he is worth keeping an eye on.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) The Chicago White Sox placed infielder Miguel Vargas on the 10-day injured list on Sunday because of a left oblique strain.

Vargas, 25, was scratched from Saturday night’s 1-0 victory at the Angels. Vargas, who was acquired from the Dodgers as part of a three-team trade in July 2024, is batting .229 with 13 homers and 44 RBIs in 106 games.

The White Sox also recalled infielder Curtis Mead from Triple-A Charlotte before their series finale against the Angels. Left-hander Bryan Hudson and right-hander Elvis Peguero were claimed off waivers from Milwaukee and assigned to Charlotte.

Mead, 24, came over when the White Sox traded right-hander Adrian Houser to Tampa Bay on Thursday. He hit .226 with three homers and eight RBIs in 49 games with the Rays this year.