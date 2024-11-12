MLB Awards 2024 predictions: Expert picks, odds, preview including MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year

The finalists for the four major annual BBWAA Awards (MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year) were announced on Monday, November 11 on MLB Network.

Most of the finalists were expected, but there were some interesting headlines coming out it. Among them is that Pirates phenom Paul Skenes is a finalist for both the NL Rookie of the Year and the NL Cy Young Award. We also saw a rarity with Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase being named as a finalist for the AL Cy Young Award. Clase is the first relief pitcher to find himself in the top-three in Cy Young Award balloting for either league since Francisco Rodríguez did it for the Angels in 2008.

BBWAA Awards announcement schedule

**All announcements will be broadcast on MLB Network beginning at 6 p.m. ET**

Monday, November 18: Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Awards

Tuesday, November 19: Manager of the Year Awards

Wednesday, November 20: Cy Young Awards

Thursday, November 21: MVP Awards

2024 AL MVP finalists, odds, prediction

Aaron Judge OF, Yankees (-10000)

2024 Stats: .322/.458/.701, 58 home runs, 144 RBI, 122 runs scored

Juan Soto OF, Yankees (+8000)

2024 Stats: .288/.419/.569, 41 home runs, 109 RBI, 128 runs scored

Bobby Witt Jr. SS, Royals (+1300)

2024 Stats: .322/.389/.588, 32 home runs, 109 RBI, 31 stolen bases, 211 hits, 125 runs scored

2024 AL MVP prediction: Aaron Judge

Witt probably has an MVP Award coming his way at some point, but not this year. Judge had a higher on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS this year than when he hit an AL-record 62 home runs in 2022.

Aaron Judge's 477-ft bomb also makes him the first player to reach 100 RBI this season. 😯





2024 NL MVP finalists, odds, prediction

Francisco Lindor SS, Mets (+1100)

2024 Stats: .273/.344/.500, 33 home runs, 91 RBI, 29 stolen bases, 107 runs scored

Shohei Ohtani DH, Dodgers (-10000)

2024 Stats: .310/.390/.646, 54 home runs, 130 RBI, 59 stolen bases, 134 runs scored

Ketel Marte 2B, Diamondbacks (+15000)

2024 Stats: .292/.372/.560, 36 home runs, 95 RBI, 93 runs scored

2024 NL MVP prediction: Shohei Ohtani

Lindor has a strong case with his defensive contributions and the Mets surprising with a postseason spot, but Ohtani’s offensive season was so historic that he just can’t be denied. He made his own club, for goodness sakes. Ohtani should win by a large margin.

If/when Ohtani wins, he’ll be the first player ever to win MVP Awards in back-to-back seasons in different leagues. Frank Robinson (1961, 1966) is the only player in MLB history to win MVP Awards in both leagues.

SHOHEI OHTANI HAS DONE IT



50 HOME RUNS | 50 STOLEN BASES





2024 AL Cy Young finalists, odds, prediction

Tarik Skubal SP, Tigers (-5000)

2024 Stats: 2.39 ERA, 0.922 WHIP, 18 wins, 228/35 K/BB ratio in 192 innings

Seth Lugo SP, Royals (+6600)

2024 Stats: 3.00 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 16 wins, 181/48 K/BB ratio in 206 2/3 innings

Emmanuel Clase RP, Guardians (+3000)

2024 Stats: 0.61 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, 47 saves, 66/10 K/BB ratio in 74 1/3 innings

2024 AL Cy Young prediction: Tarik Skubal

This will almost certainly be unanimous. Skubal has been the game’s best pitcher since returning from Tommy John surgery last year (2.51 ERA in 46 starts). Kudos to Clase for even finding himself here, even if he’s likely to finish a distant third.

2024 NL Cy Young finalists, odds, prediction

Zack Wheeler SP, Phillies (+1100)

2024 Stats: 2.57 ERA, 0.955 WHIP, 16 wins, 224/52 K/BB ratio in 200 innings

Chris Sale SP, Braves (-3000)

2024 Stats: 2.38 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 18 wins, 225/39 K/BB ratio in 177 2/3 innings

Paul Skenes SP, Pirates (+5000)

2024 Stats: 1.96 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 11 wins, 170/32 K/BB ratio in 133 innings

2024 NL Cy Young Award prediction: Chris Sale

Wheeler is one of the game’s premiere workhorses, and he actually led the National League in WHIP, but Sale appears to have the edge here. The 35-year-old won what is referred to as the pitching “Triple Crown” by leading the league in wins, ERA, and strikeouts. Fun fact about Skenes: He’s the first rookie to finish in the top-three in Cy Young balloting since the late José Fernández in 2013.

If Sale wins as expected, he’ll finally secure his first Cy Young Award after having seven previous top-six finishes in the balloting.

Strikeout No. 2⃣0⃣0⃣ for Chris Sale 👏

2024 AL Rookie of the Year finalists, odds, prediction

Colton Cowser OF, Orioles (+125)

2024 Stats: .242/.321/.447, 24 home runs, 69 RBI, 77 runs scored

Luis Gíl SP, Yankees (-250)

2024 Stats: 3.50 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 15 wins, 171/77 K/BB ratio in 151 2/3 innings

Austin Wells C, Yankees (+900)

2024 Stats: .229/.322/.395, 13 home runs, 55 RBI, 42 runs scored

2024 AL Rookie of the Year prediction: Luis Gíl

This is the toughest race of peg of any of the awards this year. Gíl wasn’t perfect (77 walks) but he was a nice surprise for the Yankees while Gerrit Cole was sidelined. Among pitchers with at least 150 innings pitched, Gíl had the third-lowest batting average against.

King of the Gil.

2024 NL Rookie of the Year finalists, odds, prediction

Paul Skenes SP, Pirates (-350)

2024 Stats: 1.96 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 11 wins, 170/32 K/BB ratio in 133 innings

Jackson Chourio OF, Brewers (+10000)

2024 Stats: .275/.327/.464, 21 home runs, 79 RBI, 22 stolen bases, 80 runs scored

Jackson Merrill OF, Padres (+220)

2024 Stats: .292/.326/.500, 24 home runs, 90 RBI, 16 stolen bases, 77 runs scored

2024 NL Rookie of the Year prediction: Paul Skenes

Merrill had a very good rookie season, but Skenes was nothing short of historic. In a season where he started the All-Star Game for the National League, his 1.96 ERA was the second-lowest ever for a rookie with a minimum of 20 starts. The voting might not be unanimous — this is actually one of the most competitive races — but the choice is clear.

Paul Skenes has recorded 7+ strikeouts in 9 of his 10 career outings, setting the Major League record for most within a player's first 10 career games.

2024 AL Manager of the Year finalists and prediction

A.J. Hinch, Tigers

Hinch’s case: Tigers won 86 games and a Wild Card spot with dramatic late-season turnaround. Detroit’s first postseason berth in 10 years.

Matt Quatraro, Royals

Quatraro’s case: First-time manager, replaced Ned Yost and led the Royals to the postseason following 106 losses in 2023

Stephen Vogt, Guardians

Vogt’s case: Wins AL Central as a first-time manager after the Guardians missed the playoffs in 2023; replaced a future Hall of Famer in Terry Francona

2024 AL Manager of the Year prediction: Matt Quatraro

2024 NL Manager of the Year finalists and prediction

Carlos Mendoza, Mets

Mendoza’s case: Another first-time manager, Mendoza oversaw an impressive turnaround after a slow start; secured postseason berth in a year where the Mets were not expected to contend

Pat Murphy, Brewers

Murphy’s case: Surprise winner in NL Central in what looked like a transition year following Craig Counsell’s exit, the Corbin Burnes trade, and Devin Williams’ injury

Mike Shildt, Padres

Shildt’s case: Replacing Bob Melvin, Shildt steered the Padres to a 93-win season after the club failed to make the playoffs in 2023

2024 NL Manager of the Year prediction: Pat Murphy

