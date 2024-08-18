Nationals vs. Phillies Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 18

It’s Sunday, August 18, and the Philadelphia Phillies (73-50) take to the Citizens Bank Field looking to complete a 4-game sweep of the Washington Nationals (55-69) this afternoon.

Cristopher Sanchez tossed a complete game yesterday to lead the Phillies to victory. Five different Phillies drove in runs in what was a balanced attack.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nationals vs. Phillies live today

● Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024

● Time: 1:35PM EST

● Site: Citizens Bank Park

● City: Philadelphia, PA

● TV/Streaming: MASN2, NBCSP

Game odds for Nationals vs. Phillies

The latest odds as of Sunday morning:

● Money Line : Phillies -185, Nationals +150

● Spread : Phillies -1.5 (+115), Nationals +1.5 (-140)

● Over/Under : 9.5 runs

Recent team stats for Nationals vs. Phillies

● The Phillies’ offense is heating up. After getting shut out Tuesday, Philly has scored 30 runs in the past 4 games (all wins). They are 6-4 in their last 10. The Phillies are 42-22 at Citizens Bank Park this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +104.

● The Nationals have lost 4 in a row. They are 3-7 in their last 10. They are now 27-37 on the road. Washington has an overall run differential of -72.

Probable starting pitchers for Washington vs. Philadelphia

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 18): Jake Irvin vs. Taijuan Walker

○ Phillies: Walker (3-4, 5.68 ERA) has allowed 36 earned runs and 62 hits while striking out 48 over 57 innings

○ Nationals: Irvin (9-10, 3.72 ERA) has allowed 60 earned runs and 130 hits while striking out 122 over 145 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals vs. Phillies on August 18, 2024

● Bryce Harper is 2-6 (.333) in his career against Jake Irvin

● J.T. Realmuto is hitting .556 (5-9) with 1 HR and 3 RBIs in his career against Jake Irvin

● The Phillies have won 10 of their last 12 home games against the Nationals

● The Phillies are 5-5 both on the Run Line and to the OVER in their last 10 games

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Nationals vs. Phillies game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nationals vs. Phillies game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Phillies on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Phillies on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total OVER 9.5 runs

