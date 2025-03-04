Indiana at Oregon Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Hoosiers of Indiana (18-11, 9-9) look to move further from the NCAA Tournament bubble when they take the court in Eugene against the Oregon Ducks (21-8, 10-8).

Calls for Head Coach Mike Woodson’s job have been tempered by the Hoosiers’ strong play of late. Winners of three in a row and four of their last five, Indiana smacked the Huskies in Washington Saturday, 78-62. Malik Reneau led the way with 22 points off the bench for the suddenly hot Hoosiers.

Oregon took USC to the woodshed in Eugene Saturday, hammering the Trojans 82-61. The Ducks have won their last five games. With a win they can climb into seventh in the Big Ten with a single game left in the regular season.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Indiana at Oregon

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Matthew Knight Arena

City: Eugene, OR

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Hoosiers at Ducks

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Hoosiers (+240), Ducks (-300)

Spread: Ducks -7.5

Total: 147.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Indiana at Oregon

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Hoosiers run of good results to continue: Indiana +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oregon Ducks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Hoosiers +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 147.5.

Indiana at Oregon: Top betting trends and recent stats

Oregon has won 5 of its last 7 at home

Oregon’s last 4 games have stayed under the Total

Oregon is 5-10 against the spread at home this season

