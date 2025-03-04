2025 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Giants trade up to No. 1 for Cam Ward; Titans take Travis Hunter

With the NFL Scouting Combine complete, NFL teams now have athletic measurables on some of the biggest prospects. They have also conducted interviews with potential draft picks, giving them more insight into the 2025 NFL Draft class. With the rumor mill running at max capacity, it’s time for another mock draft.

1. New York Giants (via trade with Titans)

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The Giants have made it clear they are doing whatever it takes to land a quarterback this offseason. They were in the running for Matthew Stafford and are reportedly interested in trading up to the top spot in the draft.

Yes, the #Giants have discussed Aaron Rodgers. They’ve also expressed interest in Sam Darnold, I’m told.



Here’s where things stand as New York enacts Plan B following Matt Stafford’s return to LA. pic.twitter.com/okGWWXvoDY — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) February 28, 2025

The Titans, on the other hand, seem to be open for business. With their backs against the wall, Giants GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll get their guy by moving up to the top spot in the draft.

2. Cleveland Browns

Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

ESPN’s Adam Schefter made a compelling case that the Browns are going to draft a quarterback with the second overall pick.

Of the many scenarios for the upcoming NFL Draft, the one that makes the most sense is Browns using their top pick on a quarterback.



With @tyschmit:



🎧 https://t.co/b2UyrgkIFT pic.twitter.com/f2UVEDT1pc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2025

That’s more than possible, but I think the Browns are likely to take a long-term approach to rebuilding their roster. That leaves only Carter and Travis Hunter. With Myles Garrett potentially on the move, Carter fills an impending need, even if GM Andrew Berry insists they aren’t trading their superstar EDGE.

3. Tennessee Titans (via trade with Giants)

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

If the Titans aren’t enamored with a quarterback in the 2025 class, they get a phenomenal consolation prize by trading down to New York’s spot in this scenario. The third overall pick guarantees them one of the two blue-chip prospects in the class (Carter and Hunter). The Titans have needs at both corner and wideout, meaning they could even prefer Hunter over Carter.

4. New England Patriots

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Graham is a hair below the Hunter/Carter tier of elite prospects, but is a safe bet to be the next non-quarterback off the board. He’s a wrecking ball defensive tackle who makes up for his slightly undersized build with immense power and quickness.

08:47 Graham recalls time Harbaugh read Shakespeare Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Michigan’s Mason Graham to dive into how wrestling in high school helped his football skills, what Jim Harbaugh was like as a coach and more.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Despite registering a 9.89 RAS (Relative Athletic Score), the biggest takeaway from Campbell’s combine showing was his 32 5/8" arm length. That doesn’t entirely disqualify him from playing tackle, but it would put him on the lower end of NFL starters. The Jags have both tackle spots taken care of, allowing them to draft him as a guard with tackle potential down the road. In that regard, think Peter Skoronski from the 2023 class.

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The Raiders stay patient and get their guy in this mock. Sanders has been loosely linked to Vegas throughout the draft process and the Raiders are not running it back with Garnder Minshew and Aidan O’Connell. Free agency could shake up Vegas’s plans at QB. For now, Sanders won’t make it past pick No. 6.

2025 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: QBs Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders go in top three for Kyle Dvorchak Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders both go inside the top five picks in Kyle Dvorchak’s first mock draft of the 2025 offseason.

7. New York Jets

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Jets are all but guaranteed to move on from Davante Adams before the start of the season. Adams and Rodgers were a package deal and the latter is already gone. After cutting Allen Lazard, they will be left with Garrett Wilson and not much else at wideout. McMillan is a big-bodied target dominator who totaled 3,423 yards across three seasons of college ball.

8. Carolina Panthers

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Johnson’s stock is falling after a quiet combine. He didn’t do any tests or drills, only recording his physical measurements and interviewing. Johnson’s arm length is in the 10th percentle and a fast 40 time could have quieted concerns about his long speed. Despite the downturn, his tumble only lasts two picks from my first mock draft . Johnson is still the CB2 of the class as a physical defender who can play in any scheme against any receiver.

9. New Orleans Saints

Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Arguably the biggest riser of the combine, Stewart posted mind-bending numbers across the board.

Normally I wait before posting again, but Stewart was just close enough that it mattered.



We officially have our first 10.00 watch of the season!



This ranked 1 out of 1802 DE from 1987 to 2025. https://t.co/r9HXsXwSH4 pic.twitter.com/U45LdHmkAn — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 28, 2025

His 10.0 RAS is the best mark in the history of the metric which dates back to 1987 (take the old data with a few grains of salt). Stewart tallied a measly 4.5 sacks across three seasons as an Aggie, but the film grades showed a better player. The advanced pass-rush metrics agree with that take. Like Travon Walker before him, the combine will send Stewart’s stock to the stratosphere.

10. Chicago Bears

Armand Membou, OT, Mizzou

Another combine standout, Membou, who also had some position concerns, recorded a 9.89 RAS on the back of a sub-5.0 forty time at 332 pounds. His arm length of 33.5” is adequate and more than enough to silence the guard allegations. The Bears are the floor for Membou and New England at No. 4 overall could be his ceiling.

11. San Francisco 49ers

James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

The 49ers fielded a below-average pass rush last year and have multiple free agents or cut candidates at linebacker and defensive end. They need to get younger in the front seven in a hurry. Pearce solidified his spot in the top half of the first round with a 9.34 RAS to go along with his 19.5 career sacks.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

I desperately want to avoid making the most obvious pick of the draft, yet here we are. The Luther Burden III hype — which I dabbled in at No. 12 in my last mock draft — seems to have cooled while Jeanty looks more like a top 15 pick with every passing day. In this scenario, the Cowboys get a versatile home run hitter who can also affect their passing game out of the backfield.

13. Miami Dolphins

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

The Dolphins would love to see an interior offensive lineman on the board here, but no such players exist this early in the draft after Alabama’s Tyler Booker logged a 4.15 RAS at the combine. Per the RAS creator Kent Lee Platte, a player with a sub-5 RAS hasn’t been drafted in the first round in seven years. Instead, the Dolphins go in the opposite direction, taking a 10 RAS strong safety in Emmanwori.

Nick Emmanwori is a SS prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored an unofficial 10.00 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1 out of 1079 SS from 1987 to 2025.



Splits projected, times unofficial. Pending agis and bench, could be a new top guy!https://t.co/WDmbwaGk56 pic.twitter.com/53Vx9vR7dx — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 28, 2025

Emmanwori is an elite playmaker with the physical attributes to make his style work in the pros. He broke up eight passes with two interceptions in 2023 before logging four interceptions — two of which were pick-sixes — plus two pass defenses in 2024.

14. Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

I’ll keep mocking Warren to the Colts until someone convinces me otherwise. The team has a glaring hole at tight end that has been filled by an unsuccessful committee approach for years. Warren has the size and production to play every snap as a rookie and his versatile skill set would make him a red zone menace when paired with Anthony Richardson. He went for 1,233 receiving yards plus a stunning 218 rushing yards and even added 35 yards as a passer last year.

15. Atlanta Falcons

Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Williams has all of the physical tools necessary to be a defensive end at the next level and flashed the upside of a future Pro Bowl player. Consistency, however, was an issue. To his defense, that’s to be expected from a player who never logged 450 snaps in a season. Defensive-minded head coach Raheem Morris will be able to mold Williams into his top pass-rusher with more playing time.

16. Arizona Cardinals

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

The Cardinals have spent their top pick on an offensive player in three consecutive drafts, two of which were top 10 picks. Grant isn’t the flashiest prospect, but he’s a high-floor run-stopper with some juice against the pass. He totaled 6.5 sacks and 12 TFLs in two seasons as a starter. Grant also batted five passes in 2024, the third-highest mark in the country for a defensive lineman.

Michigan's Grant looks to emulate Vea, Lawrence Chris Simms sits down with Michigan DL Kenneth Grant, who talks about playing in a new weight, sharing the field with great players, and wanting to emulate the likes of Vita Vea and Dexter Lawrence.

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

The Bengals have a lot of moving parts to juggle on defense with Trey Hendrickson headed for free agency and Sam Hubbard a possible cap casualty. Veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt has also requested a trade. It’s hard to know what specific needs they will have in two months. That doesn’t matter if you mock Walker to them. Walker primarily played inside linebacker at Georgia but was a menace when the team let him rush the passer. He totaled 6.5 sacks and 34 pressures last year. His role isn’t entirely settled, but the talent is too good to pass on at some point.

18. Seattle Seahawks

Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

The Abraham Lucas experience at right tackle has run its course and Seattle’s line was among the worst in the league last year. Banks was a top tackle recruit coming out of high school and started all three years at Texas. He closed his time as a Longhorn by allowing one sack across 15 games as a junior. Banks brought home the Outland Trophy (awarded to the best college football interior lineman) at the end of the season.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Another unchanged pick, Campbell was recruited to Tuscaloosa as an EDGE defender. With Will Anderson and Dallas Turner ahead of him on the depth chart, Campbell carved his own path into the lineup as an inside linebacker. Campbell blossomed in his final season, leading the Tide in tackles, TFLs, and sacks. His 9.95 RAS confirms that he has the physical traits to do pretty much anything.

20. Denver Broncos

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

It’s Joker SZN. Sean Payton has talked non-stop about filling that role in his offense. The closest he has come in Denver is Marvin Mims, who gets some work out of the backfield and is heavily involved on screens. However, Payton has specifically said the role is meant for a running back or tight end. Loveland is a capable blocker and excels as a pass-catcher. He accounted for 39 percent of Michigan’s passing yards and 45 percent of their touchdowns in his final season.

07:23 When will Loveland be selected in 2025 NFL Draft? The FFHH crew talks about star Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, sharing why the 20-year-old Washington native could be an elite player at the NFL level and projecting his fantasy ceiling in 2025.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Egbuka never got to ascend to WR1 fame at Ohio State while playing opposite Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jeremiah Smith, but he put together two elite seasons of WR2 tape in 2022 and 2024. He would fill a similar role in Pittsburgh with George Pickens operating as the team’s top target. Egbuka still has target dominance in his range of outcomes, giving the Steelers some upside with Pickens entering a contract year.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Golden was expected to blaze at the combine and didn’t disappoint with a 4.29 40-yard dash. It was the only test he did and the only one he needed to do. Golden was a fringe first-rounder before Indy and has all but locked up his Day 1 pedigree. With Ladd McConkey dominating targets from the slot, Golden — who played outside receiver at Texas — can threaten defenses from the boundary in LA.

2025 NFL Draft Stock Up, Stock Down: UNC RB Omarion Hampton, Texas WR Matthew Golden rising after Combine Omarion Hampton and Matthew Golden may have punched their tickets into the first round of the NFL Draft after blazing their way through the NFL Scouting Combine.

23. Green Bay Packers

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Luke Van Ness, a first-rounder from 2023, has yet to be credited with a start for the Packers, operating exclusively as a rotational pass-rush specialist. Fellow first-round pick Rashan Gary is a solid second EDGE but has been stuck between six and 9.5 sacks over the past four years. Green Bay needs a big swing at the position and Green gives them precisely that. He led the country with 17 sacks last year and fell one TFL shy of Abdul Carter’s FBS-high mark of 24.

24. Minnesota Vikings

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Golden wasn’t the only Longhorn to light up the stopwatches in Indy. Barron ran 4.39 40 en route to a 9.0 RAS. He was a career nickel corner before 2024 when he successfully transitioned to an outside role and could fill a variety of roles for a Minnesota defense with cornerbacks Byron Murphy, Stephon Gilmore, and Shaq Griffin all on expiring deals.

25. Houston Texans

Luther Burden III, WR, Mizzou

Stefon Diggs is headed to free agency while recovering from a torn ACL. Tank Dell suffered an even more severe knee injury and his availability for 2025 is murky at best. Nico Collins has the deep and intermediate looks more than covered for Houston, but C.J. Stroud needs a receiver who can do some heavy lifting after the catch. Burden is a YAC monster who will make Stroud’s life easier after a tumultuous second season in the pros.

2025 NFL Draft profile: Missouri WR Burden III Pro Football Focus breaks down one of the most talented wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft in Missouri's Luther Burden III.

26. Los Angeles Rams

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Both Rams starting safeties — Kam Curl and Quentin Lake — are entering contract years. LA knocked it out of the park drafting defenders last year and will try to stay hot with this pick. Starks is a versatile safety who played deep more often than not, but had no issues stepping up against the run. PFF graded him as a top 20 safety in run defense last year and charted him with a missed tackle rate of just 8.1 percent.

27. Baltimore Ravens

Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Ravens’ front office has consistently spent on EDGE defenders. That should continue after an up-and-down season on defense. Scourton is a strong bet to land inside the top 32 picks even if he is overshadowed by fellow A&M defender Shemar Stewart on draft night. Scourton led the Aggies with five sacks last year after transferring from Purdue, where he led his team with 10 sacks.

28. Detroit Lions

Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

Lions GM Brad Holmes threw cold water on the idea that he could acquire a superstar pass-rusher in the offseason.

Here’s Brad Holmes talking about the value of pass rushers. Mentions how the Lions are in the “planning stages” on an extension for Aidan Hutchinson.



He’s asked at the end if Detroit can afford to add another star pass rusher this offseason: “Probably not.” pic.twitter.com/4INxhUZSiX — Richard Silva (@rich_silva18) February 25, 2025

Even if a player like Myles Garrett is available, the price might be too steep for the Lions. That leaves them with the draft to add a potential stud to play opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Jackson is a lengthy defensive end who broke out at Arkansas after transferring from LSU. He racked up 13 sacks over his final two seasons and verified his athletic traits with a stellar 9.88 RAS at the combine.

29. Washington Commanders

Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

The Commanders traded Chase Young and Montez Sweat away as they built for the future two years ago. Now in win-now mode, it’s time for them to start re-tooling their pass rush. Nolen was a productive player for two years at Texas A&M, notching 12 TFLs and five sacks before transferring to Ole Miss. He found another gear in his lone season as a Rebel, exceeding both marks with 14 TFLs and 6.5 sacks. He also ranked top 10 in defensive stops and sacks among interior linemen in 2024.

30. Buffalo Bills

Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Harmon was a solid run defender in two years as a starter at Michigan State. He then transferred to Oregon where he exploded as a pass-rusher. Harmon recorded 55 pressures in 2024, a mark that easily led all interior defenders. The Bills would likely prefer to add an exterior pass-rusher in the first round, especially if they cut Von Miller for cap purposes. However, if they want the best available pass-rusher on the board, Harmon is the guy.

07:49 Harmon still ‘haunted’ by Oregon’s Rose Bowl loss Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon picks the toughest players in the 2025 NFL Draft that he has faced as well as the pros he models his game after.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Simmons started his career as a right tackle at San Diego State and seamlessly moved to the left side after transferring to OSU. He was solid at left tackle in 2023 and took the next step early in the 2024 season before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He has since received positive medical evaluations . Simmons did his best work as a pass-blocker, making him a great fit for a Chiefs offense that revolves around Patrick Mahomes.

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

Philly’s two biggest holes are at WR3 and right guard. Jahan Dotson currently holds the former while impending free agent Mekhi Becton played right guard for them last year. Best player available is an option, as always, though there is rarely a “consensus” 32nd-best player. Here, the Eagles upgrade one of their few weaknesses with Stanford’s No. 1 receiver for the past two seasons. Ayomanor accounted for 36 percent of their yards over his two seasons as a starter and punctuated his production with a 9.67 RAS at the combine.