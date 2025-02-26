Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Harmon still ‘haunted’ by Oregon’s Rose Bowl loss
Macdonald reacts to receiving NFLPA coaching grade
Fantasy implications of Chubb hitting open market
Other PFT Content
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Harmon still ‘haunted’ by Oregon’s Rose Bowl loss
Macdonald reacts to receiving NFLPA coaching grade
Fantasy implications of Chubb hitting open market
Other PFT Content
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Harmon still 'haunted' by Oregon's Rose Bowl loss
February 26, 2025 02:55 PM
Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon picks the toughest players in the 2025 NFL Draft that he has faced as well as the pros he models his game after.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue