Top News

Graham Mertz DJ Lagway
Injured Florida QB Graham Mertz ready to be mentor, motivator and cheerleader for DJ Lagway
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner eliminates Daniil Medvedev at Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia
Ryan Browne
Ryan Browne will make 2nd straight start for Purdue against ranked opponent, this time No. 2 Oregon

Top Clips

nbc_dls_timkurjian_241016.jpg
Kurkjian identifies turning points in Mets’ season
russell_wilson.jpg
Does Steelers’ Wilson have any upside left?
nbc_rtf_week8powerrankings_241016.jpg
Texas, Oregon, OSU lead Auerbach, Perry rankings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Nestor Cortes on track to possibly return to Yankees for World Series

  
Published October 16, 2024 03:54 PM
Nestor Cortes

Sep 12, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) walks to the dugout in the middle of the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Gregory Fisher/Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

NEW YORK — Nestor Cortes is on track to possibly be added to the New York Yankees roster if they advance to the World Series.

Cortes was to throw batting practice at Yankee Stadium before New York headed to Cleveland with a 2-0 lead in the American League Championship Series. The 29-year-old left-hander hasn’t pitched in a game since Sept. 18 because of a flexor strain in his pitching elbow.

“I think he’s at least a realistic option,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Not saying for sure, but the timeline lines up to where if things go well, he could definitely be an option.”

Cortes is 9-10 with a 3.77 ERA. He could throw batting practice again this weekend, giving the Yankees time to evaluate him before the World Series starts on Oct. 22 or 25.

“He’s got steps to go and he’s got to continue to feel good and bounce back and things like that,” Boone said, “but the way it’s gone to this point has been encouraging.”