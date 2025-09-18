Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Ryder Cup Day Two Rounds
Ryder Cup 2025: The recipe for what Justin Thomas calls the ‘biggest golf event ever’
Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025
NFL Week 3 Best Bets, Odds, Expert Picks: Chiefs vs Giants on SNF, Bears vs Cowboys, and Texans vs Jaguars!
MLB: Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw to retire, will make final regular-season start at Dodger Stadium on Friday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kfthighlights_250918.jpg
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 1
nbc_wnba_playoffformat_250918.jpg
Thomas, Tibbetts favor new WNBA playoff structure
nbc_wnba_kahleahcopper_250918.jpg
Sabally: Phoenix will be louder than NY Game 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Ryder Cup Day Two Rounds
Ryder Cup 2025: The recipe for what Justin Thomas calls the ‘biggest golf event ever’
Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025
NFL Week 3 Best Bets, Odds, Expert Picks: Chiefs vs Giants on SNF, Bears vs Cowboys, and Texans vs Jaguars!
MLB: Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw to retire, will make final regular-season start at Dodger Stadium on Friday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kfthighlights_250918.jpg
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 1
nbc_wnba_playoffformat_250918.jpg
Thomas, Tibbetts favor new WNBA playoff structure
nbc_wnba_kahleahcopper_250918.jpg
Sabally: Phoenix will be louder than NY Game 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 1

September 18, 2025 06:40 PM
Check out the best shots from opening-round action of the 2025 Fedex Open de France at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche in France.
Up Next
nbc_golf_kfthighlights_250918.jpg
4:18
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_capgemini_250917.jpg
12:36
Watson reflects on Ryder Cup as player and captain
Now Playing
Road_to_Ryder_raw.jpg
1:41
Will Scheffler carry dominance over to Ryder Cup?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_darrenclarke_250915.jpg
12:54
Clarke: Nothing comes close to being in Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_griffinsoundreax_250914.jpg
3:13
Analyzing Griffin’s missed putt ahead of Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiereax_250914.jpg
3:45
Scheffler is ‘almost unbeatable’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_highlightsandreax_250913.jpg
9:04
Griffin, Koivun not clear of Scheffler at Procore
Now Playing
nbc_golf_deskanalysis_250912.jpg
3:13
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
Now Playing
nbc_golf_coreypereira_250911.jpg
2:20
Pereira playing for bigger purpose at Procore
Now Playing
nbc_golf_grouphighlights_250911.jpg
4:34
Spaun, Henley roll at Procore; Scheffler struggles
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_stacylewis_250917.jpg
09:10
Lewis unpacks retiring from LPGA after 2025 season
nbc_golf_roundtable_250917.jpg
10:41
Bethpage Black will have ‘very, very vocal crowd’
nbc_golf_reidint_250916.jpg
12:07
Reid: Golf is better when Hull is winning
nbc_golf_kapalua_250916.jpg
05:20
Kapalua will not host 2026 edition of The Sentry
nbc_golf_ryderrt_250916.jpg
08:39
How will U.S. Ryder Cup team integrate DeChambeau?
nbc_golf_lannywadkinsinterview_250915.jpg
12:47
Wadkins: Bradley made ‘great decision’ to not play
nbc_golf_roundtable_250915.jpg
12:05
Scheffler brings ‘intimidation factor’ to U.S.
nbc_golf_koivungcpod_250915.jpg
07:39
Koivun displays difficulties of pro decision
nbc_golf_gteurosrydercup_250915.jpg
04:22
European Ryder Cup team preparing for noise
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250910.jpg
09:59
McGinley unpacks pressure Ryder Cup captains face
nbc_golf_hattonint_250910.jpg
05:24
Hatton had messy night after making Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_yanawilson_250910.jpg
04:59
Wilson strives to be World No. 1 on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_larrynelson_250910.jpg
10:48
Nelson ‘humbled’ by U.S. Ryder Cup ambassadorship
nbc_golf_scottieryder_250910.jpg
08:06
Scheffler: U.S. Ryder Cup team is coming together
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250910.jpg
05:46
Donald: ‘Players change’ despite Europe’s cohesion
nbc_golf_bradleykira_250910.jpg
09:13
Bradley embracing ‘captain mode’ for Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodryderpicks_250910.jpg
10:01
Predicting 2025 Ryder Cup pairings for U.S. team
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250909.jpg
11:52
Crenshaw: Bradley, Donald face ‘so much’ pressure
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250909.jpg
04:08
Procore Champ. ‘feels like a combine’ for Team USA
nbc_golf_rorymcilroybmwpga_250909.jpg
04:33
Rory’s comments could point to global influx
nbc_golf_europerydercupteam_250909.jpg
05:24
BMW PGA ‘important’ for European Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_gc_top10womens_250908.jpg
03:54
Oregon’s Romero ‘destined for big things’ in 2025
ben_james.jpg
06:02
Eyes on Oklahoma State, James in NCAA men’s golf
nbc_golf_gt_ewanmurray_250908.jpg
09:32
McIlroy having ‘the best season of his career’
nbc_golf_gt_malbierecap_250908.jpg
10:12
Maltbie: 50th Walker Cup was unforgettable
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_250908.jpg
09:35
Should Team Europe be favored in the Ryder Cup?
nbc_golf_womfohrd1_250909.jpg
07:21
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 1
nbc_golf_rominehit_250907.jpg
04:12
DeChambeau’s Walker Cup presence was ‘cool to see’
nbc_golf_uswinreax_250907.jpg
07:52
Smith: ‘Couldn’t ask for better’ Walker Cup team
nbc_golf_walkercupd1am_250906.jpg
07:58
Highlights: 2025 Walker Cup, Day 1 foursomes

Latest Clips

nbc_wnba_playoffformat_250918.jpg
01:54
Thomas, Tibbetts favor new WNBA playoff structure
nbc_wnba_kahleahcopper_250918.jpg
01:48
Sabally: Phoenix will be louder than NY Game 3
nbc_cfb_wisclbintv_250918.jpg
03:57
LBs Alliegro, Curtis get personal in trivia
nbc_roto_mcconky_250918.jpg
01:23
Should fantasy managers be worried about McConkey?
nbc_ffhh_loveqbs_250918.jpg
04:12
Williams, Wilson have favorable matchups Week 3
nbc_roto_bowers_250918.jpg
01:22
Bowers still top option in a ‘weirdly’ LV offense
nbc_roto_tylerwarren_250918.jpg
01:21
Warren leading Colts’ offense two weeks into year
nbc_roto_charbonnet_250918.jpg
01:18
Seahawks’ Charbonnet could cede touches to Walker
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250918.jpg
03:08
Allen leads most bet props for TNF Week 3
nbc_dls_mikemcdaniel_250918.jpg
03:45
Kimes: Discourse surrounding McDaniel is ‘weird’
nbc_ffhh_hateqbs_250918.jpg
02:16
Stroud, Love may disappoint NFL Week 3
nbc_ffhh_hatepass_250918.jpg
02:02
Avoid Jeudy and Coleman NFL Week 3
nbc_ffhh_lovepass_250918.jpg
13:34
Ride with Flowers, Metcalf in NFL Week 3
nbc_ffhh_haterb_250918.jpg
05:24
Reconsider using Judkins, Tracy Jr. in Week 3
nbc_ffhh_loverb_250918(2).jpg
16:34
Lean on Irving, Cook for NFL Week 3
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_250918.jpg
18:32
Daniel: Offensive line woes still plaguing Chiefs
nbc_dps_dponthebears_250918.jpg
05:44
Should Johnson have called out players publicly?
nbc_rtf_briankellypostgame_250918.jpg
04:21
Unpacking LSU’s lack of offensive production
nbc_rtf_daboresponds_250918.jpg
05:51
Dabo claps back: ‘All we’ve done is win’
NDDefensevsA_M.jpg
06:13
Analyzing Notre Dame’s defensive struggles vs. A&M
nbc_rtf_qbtrustmeter_250918.jpg
05:56
Which QBs do we trust the most through Week 3?
nbc_csu_bestbets_250918.jpg
02:22
Week 3 best bets: Rams can push Eagles on road
nbc_rtf_illinoisindiana_250918.jpg
06:29
CFP implications loom over Illinois vs. Indiana
nbc_csu_kcvsnyg_250918.jpg
02:31
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Giants
nbc_csu_detvsbal_250918.jpg
02:02
NFL Week 3 preview: Lions vs. Ravens
nbc_csu_azvssf_250918.jpg
01:41
NFL Week 3 preview: Cardinals vs. 49ers
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_250918.jpg
05:32
Will Raiola seize the moment against Michigan?
nbc_csu_dalvschi_250918.jpg
02:40
NFL Week 3 preview: Cowboys vs. Bears
nbc_rtf_auburnok_250918.jpg
05:09
Quarterback play will headline Auburn vs. Oklahoma
nbc_csu_novssea_250918.jpg
01:00
NFL Week 3 preview: Saints vs. Seahawks